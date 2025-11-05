Rajnath Singh Says NDA Poised for Two-Thirds Majority in Bihar, Slams RJD and Congress

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said there was a strong wave in favour of the NDA and predicted a two-thirds majority in the Bihar assembly polls.
Praising the armed forces for Operation Sindoor, Singh warned that India would retaliate strongly against any future terrorist attacks.
A day before the first phase of the Bihar assembly elections, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh asserted that there was a strong wave in favour of the NDA and expressed confidence that the ruling alliance would return to power with a two-thirds majority.
Speaking at a rally in Banka, Singh accused the RJD of intimidating people during its time in power in the state.
"There is not a single corruption case against Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. There is a clear wave in favour of the NDA ahead of the first phase of voting. We will form the next government with a two-thirds majority," he said.
Singh maintained that the NDA does not discriminate among people based on caste, creed, or religion, emphasising that the alliance’s focus is on building a 'Viksit' Bihar.
He also alleged, "RJD leaders used to threaten people and had never worked for Bihar's development."
The Defence Minister lauded the armed forces for their success in Operation Sindoor, describing it as a retaliatory strike following the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives in April.
"Operation Sindoor has been halted, not stopped. If terrorists attempt to attack India again, we will retaliate strongly," Singh said during the poll rally.