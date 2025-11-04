PM Modi Warns of RJD-Congress 'Conspiracy' To Alter Seemanchal Demographics Through Infiltration

Modi Alleges RJD-Congress Plot to Change Seemanchal Demographics Through Infiltration5.9sFast

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
Updated on:
Updated on:
PM Modi in Bihar
PM Modi in Siwan, Bihar Photo: PTI
Summary
  • At a Katihar rally on Nov 3, 2025, PM Modi accused RJD and Congress of encouraging infiltration in Seemanchal districts (Katihar, Araria, Purnea) to change demographic balance for vote-bank politics.

  • Modi claimed the opposition has "surrendered before extremists," defended infiltrators, opposed the triple talaq bill, and threatened to scrap the Waqf Act while favoring "kattar panthis" and "kattas."

  • He urged voters to prevent infiltrators from claiming benefits like free ration and health insurance meant for locals, including Mahadalits, to protect Bihar's future.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleged on Monday that the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress were hatching a "dangerous conspiracy" of upsetting demographic balance by encouraging infiltration in the Seemanchal region of Bihar.

Addressing a rally in Katihar, one of the districts in Bihar with a sizeable population of Muslims, Modi lambasted the opposition for "surrendering before extremists."

"I want to bring to the people's notice a dangerous conspiracy that the RJD and the Congress are involved in, in Katihar and in adjoining districts like Araria and Purnea," said Modi, who spent a few minutes of his half-hour-long speech dwelling on the problem of illegal immigration.

"This Seemanchal region has been like a sentinel (prahari) for our culture and civilisation. But, for the past few years, RJD and Congress have been trying to upset the demographic balance here for the sake of a few votes," alleged the PM, who had spoken of the need for a "demography mission" in his Independence Day speech.

He alleged that the RJD and the Congress are thus putting the future of Bihar at risk and endangering "your children, including daughters."

"Congress and RJD have surrendered before extremists. When the BJP-led NDA speak of the need to drive out the infiltrators, the opposition parties spring to their defence," he alleged.

"They tried to thwart the triple talaq bill and have the temerity to say they will tear to pieces the Waqf Act, which has been passed by Parliament," he added.

Modi alleged that the two parties were evidently fond of "kattar panthis" (extremists) and "kattas" (country-made pistols).

"But the people must decide whether they can let the infiltrators demand a share in their entitlements," he said.

"Certainly, the poor people, including my Mahadalit brethren, will not be in favour of the infiltrators enjoying benefits meant for them, like free ration and free health insurance," he said.

