PM Modi Launches BJP’s Lok Sabha Campaign In MP With Jabalpur Roadshow

He was accompanied by MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, state PWD minister Rakesh Singh and the party's Jabalpur Lok Sabha candidate Ashish Dubey.

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Photo: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday kickstarted the BJP's Lok Sabha poll campaign in Madhya Pradesh with a roadshow in Jabalpur.

The roadshow started in the evening from Shaheed Bhagat Singh crossing and will culminate at Adi Shankaracharya crossing in Gorakhpur locality here.

PM Modi, who is on his first visit to the state after Lok Sabha polls were announced, Yadav and others held the BJP's poll symbol 'lotus' as their saffron coloured vehicle moved during the well-attended roadshow.

A BJP leader said special arrangements have been put in place to shower Modi with flowers when the roadshow passes through Gorakhpur market.

Jabalpur is part of the state's Mahakoshal region, which also comprises Chhindwara, the only Lok Sabha seat the BJP had failed to win in the 2019 polls. The ruling party had swept the remaining 28 seats in MP.

Jabalpur and Chhindwara will go to polls in the first phase on April 19 along with Sidhi, Shahdol (ST), Mandla (ST) and Balaghat.

