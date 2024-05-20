Elections

Odisha's BJD Govt On Its Way Out: PM Modi

Modi while addressing a public meeting here under Dhenkanal Lok Sabha seat

Modi while addressing a public meeting here under Dhenkanal Lok Sabha seat |
Asserting that the BJD government in Odisha is on its way out, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said he was hurt over the "destruction" of the state.

Modi said this while addressing a public meeting here under Dhenkanal Lok Sabha seat. Though the state is rich in mineral resources, its people are distressed, he added.

"Who is responsible for the sorry state of affairs in Odisha? It is the BJD government which is under the control of some corrupt people. A handful of corrupt persons have grabbed the chief minister’s office and residence. Small workers of the BJD have now become crorepatis," the Prime Minister said.

Coming down heavily on the ruling BJD, Modi said the state government has prevented people from availing benefits of the mineral resources. "In 2014, Modi has prepared a new mineral exploration policy, under which Odisha is getting high royalty," he said.

Stating that Odisha received Rs 26,000 crore from the newly formed district mineral fund (DMF), Modi said the money should have been spent on roads, schools and drinking water, but the BJD has misued it.

He said neither the mineral resources nor the cultural heritage of Odisha is safe in the hands of the BJD government.

"Even, the temple of Lord Jagannath in Puri is not safe in the hands of this government," Modi said, expressing concern over the missing of Lord Jagannath’s Ratna Bhandar (treasury) keys for last six years. "A coterie roaming around the chief minister is responsible for this," the Prime Minister said.

He said Odisha wants to know why the BJD has suppressed the judicial commission inquiry report on Ratna Bhandar keys. "The role of BJD in the case is a suspect. The BJP government after it comes to power on June 10 will make the report public," Modi said.

