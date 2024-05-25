Elections

NRI Travels From Dubai To Cast Vote In Odisha Polls

Priyadarshee Panigrahi, the son of former parliamentarian and Odisha minister Sriballav Panigrahi, has been staying in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates since 2008.

NRI travels to Odisha to cast his vote
info_icon

A Non-Resident Indian (NRI) has travelled thousands of miles from Dubai to cast his vote in the simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections in Odisha on Saturday.

Priyadarshee Panigrahi, the son of former parliamentarian and Odisha minister Sriballav Panigrahi, has been staying in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates since 2008.

He undertook a 20-hour journey from Dubai to Kolkata via flight and then by train to Jharsuguda and finally by road to Sambalpur to reach his polling station at 11.30 am to exercise his franchise.

"I have a special connection with Sambalpur. I grew up here and my late father represented Sambalpur twice in 1971 and 1974 in the Odisha Assembly. So, coming here and voting was also my way of paying homage to my motherland and to my late father.

"I view voting as not only a right but also as a responsibility. I firmly believe that every vote counts. It is our duty to participate in the electoral process, no matter where we live in the world," he said.

He plans to return to Dubai on Sunday after spending only one day in Odisha.

"My journey has attracted widespread attention, symbolising the global reach of Indian democracy and the enduring commitment of its citizens, no matter where they reside. If my journey encourages even one more person to vote, it will be worth it," the NRI added.

At the age of 32, his father became India's youngest cabinet minister in the Nandini Satpathy government in 1973.

Priyadarshee and his elder daughter Tisya are noted scuba divers. They are among the very few father-daughter advanced scuba divers from India and are always in the news for their unique scuba diving escapades.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Gujarat: 4 Killed As Huge Fire Breaks Out At Gaming Zone In Rajkot
  2. Man Held For Raping Seven Girls After Posing As Woman College Teacher
  3. Kashmir Votes In First Election Post Abrogation Of Article 370
  4. Elderly Man On His Way To Vote Trampled To Death By Wild Elephant In Jharkhand
  5. Delhiites Brave The Heat To Vote For 7 Seats In Penultimate Phase Of Elections
Entertainment News
  1. Natasa Stankovic Shares Cryptic Post On Instagram Amidst Divorce Rumours With Hardik Pandya
  2. Jeffrey Wright Boards HBO's 'The Last of Us' Season Two
  3. Dennis Quaid To Co-Star With Zazie Beetz, Elizabeth Debicki In 'This Blue Is Mine'
  4. 'The Legend of Hanuman' Season Four To Come Out On Disney+ Hotstar In June
  5. Why Ex-NSD Director Anuradha Kapur Says Actors Are Not Abandoning Theatre For Films
Sports News
  1. French Open: Alexander Zverev Bracing For 'Peak' Rafael Nadal In Roland Garros Opener
  2. French Open: Carlos Alcaraz 'Little Bit Scared' About Forehand Amid Arm Issue
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Pakistan Bowl First Vs England In 2nd T20I; Jofra Archer Returns
  4. England Vs Pakistan Women's 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  5. IPL 2024: Top 5 Run-Scorers Of The Season Featuring Kohli, Gaikwad And Head
World News
  1. Memorial Day Weekend Food Deals 2024: Krispy Kreme, Papa John's, And Smoothie King Offer Irresistible Discounts And Freebies!
  2. Chinese Scientists Develop Mutant Ebola Virus In Lab; Experiment On Hamsters Reveal Fatal Symptoms
  3. One-Year-Old Ghanaian Boy Becomes World's Youngest Artist, Guinness World Records Declares
  4. Dolly Parton Unveils A New Attraction At Dollywood Just Ahead Of Memorial Day Weekend
  5. Russia: 12 Children Injured After Strong Wind Blows Off School Roof In Krasnodar
Latest Stories
  1. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 6 Voting LIVE: 7 PM Voter Turnout At 58.84%; Highest In Bengal, Lowest In J&K
  2. Anasuya Sengupta Becomes First Indian Actor To Win Best Actress At Cannes
  3. Pretty In Pink! Preity Zinta Turns Head As She Graces Cannes 2024 Red Carpet In A Gorgeous Saree
  4. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Vineet Raina AKA Dev Shekawat Quits The Show Due To THIS Reason
  5. Chhattisgarh: 1 Killed, 6 Injured In Blast At Bemetara's Explosives Manufacturing Factory
  6. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Pakistan Bowl First Vs England In 2nd T20I; Jofra Archer Returns
  7. Anantnag-Rajouri Voting: PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti Says Party's Polling Agents 'Arrested', Holds Protest