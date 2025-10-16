Mayawati Slams Congress, SP Over ‘Political Hypocrisy’; Rallies BSP Cadre For 2027 Comeback

Speaking at a special meeting of the BSP’s Uttar Pradesh unit, Mayawati urged party workers to devote their full energy and resources for the 2027 Assembly elections.

Mayawati | Photo: PTI/Nand Kumar
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati criticised the Congress and Samajwadi Party (SP) on Thursday, accusing both of lacking political integrity and asserting that her party alone is genuinely committed to the upliftment and constitutional rights of marginalised communities.

Speaking at a special meeting of the BSP’s Uttar Pradesh unit, Mayawati urged party workers to devote their full energy and resources for the 2027 Assembly elections. The event was held to review the political situation post the massive state-level rally on October 9, and according to an official party statement, it served as a key moment in charting the BSP's future course, PTI reported. 

She emphasised that the party’s primary goal is to gain the “master key of political power” to further its long-standing mission of social and economic emancipation.

Mayawati extended her “heartfelt congratulations and gratitude” to all party office-bearers and workers for the “historic success” of the October 9 event held at the Kanshi Ram Ji Memorial Site in Lucknow, commemorating the 19th death anniversary of BSP founder Kanshi Ram.

Hailing the overwhelming public participation, she said the gathering of lakhs of supporters, who travelled via trains, private buses, personal vehicles, and even on foot, was a clear demonstration of their “unwavering commitment” to the BSP.

Taking aim at rival political parties, Mayawati accused them of undermining the significance of the rally. “However, leaders of rival parties, who usually rent crowds for rallies, resorted to petty politics by alleging that government buses were arranged for the event,” she said, adding that such accusations only exposed their “frustration.”

BSP chief Mayawati | - PTI
BSP Chief Mayawati Rejects Rahul Gandhi's Alliance Offer, Calls Cong 'Casteist' And 'Two-Faced'

BY PTI

During her address, the former Chief Minister also appreciated the current state government for agreeing to the BSP’s written request, that revenue from ticket sales at various parks, monuments, and memorials developed during the BSP regime be reinvested in their upkeep.

“This reflected the BSP's political honesty and goodwill, values that parties like the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress cannot appreciate since political integrity is not part of their character,” she remarked.

Criticising the SP government for what she described as a "casteist mindset," Mayawati accused it of neglecting BSP-era memorials and of renaming institutions originally established to honour Bahujan icons.

“If they had not done this, and if they had not rendered various welfare schemes ineffective, their name might have been spared from being recorded in the dark pages of history, just like the infamous 'state guest house incident' of June 2, 1995. But their lack of remorse even today shows nothing but political malice, deceit, and dishonesty,” she said.

Reiterating her party’s ideological stance, she underlined that the BSP does not engage in political trickery. “Using tactics such as bribery, deceit, manipulation, and secret collusion are not part of BSP's character,” she declared.

Mayawati concluded her speech by affirming the BSP's commitment to clean and transparent politics. “Our politics is like an open book, clean, transparent, and committed to the principle of 'Sarvajan Hitay, Sarvajan Sukhay' (welfare and happiness of all),” she said, adding that the party practices politics “under the blue sky” whether it is in government or opposition.

With PTI inputs 

