With Mahayuti winning the elections, the focus is now shifting to the selection of the Chief Minister. Union Home Minister Amit Shah had previously stated that the decision would be made by the Mahayuti partners once the election results were declared. On November 10, Shah announced, "After the elections, all three alliance partners will decide on the CM post." Following the election results on November 23, CM Eknath Shinde said the decision regarding the Chief Minister's position would be made collectively.