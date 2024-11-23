The Beloved Sisters Take Shinde and Mahayuti To The Top

“Shinde has firmly shut down the UBT Sena’s discourse on being a ‘gaddar’. Moreover, people are no longer interested in this type of negative campaigning against an individual leader, they want results,” says Hemant Desai, Mumbai-based political expert on Shiv Sena. With his high-scoring performance in the Lok Sabha and the assembly elections, Shinde has proved he is the real leader of the Shiv Sena, Desai adds. “The mandate is clear in people’s court over which Shiv Sena they prefer.”