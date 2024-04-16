Elections

LS Polls: Paper Cups, Stickers On Cylinders Propagate Voter Awareness In Rajasthan's Bundi

Around 1 lakh paper cups bearing messages on voter awareness are being distributed for free to tea stall vendors as this could act as a talking point for people at these shops, Bundi District Collector Akshaya Godara told PTI on Monday.

Authorities take up initiative to encourage people for upcoming LS Polls
Stickers on gas cylinders and paper cups bearing messages to cast vote are among the innovative ways adopted by authorities in Rajasthan's Bundi district to raise electoral awareness and polling percentage for the Lok Sabha polls.

This district comprises the Kota parliamentary constituency and a section of the Bhilwara constituency, both of which will go to poll in the second phrase on April 26.

Apart from the messages on paper cups and LPG cylinders, the Bundi administration has adopted several other measures to raise awareness under the Systematic Voter's Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP), officials said.

The authorities are organising awareness rallies, public meetings where people are encouraged to take oath to case votes, they said.

Colourful rangolis with voter awareness slogans have also been made by artists in several places of the district.

Besides, SVEEP teams are also making rounds of public places and markets, urging people to exercise their constitutional right to cast vote.

A considerable gap in voting percentage was recorded in Bundi between the previous parliamentary election that saw 66 per cent polling and state assembly election that noted a rise with 77.6 per cent, DC Godara said.

Aiming to achieve the same polling percentage this time, intensive measures and activities are being carried out in the district to approach the doorstep of every voter, urging them to cast vote and getting them to sign a letter of declaration for voting, Godara said.

Meanwhile, District SVEEP icon Sunil Jangid, who is an artist, is spreading awareness for 'right to vote' through a special cartoon series on social media platforms.

These cartoon series aim to encourage people to observe the festival of democracy the way they are celebrate Eid and Nav Varsh, Jangid said.

