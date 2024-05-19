Elections

LS Polls: Maneka Gandhi Eyes Bigger Victory Margin In Sultanpur

In an interview to PTI, the eight-time MP said she is only concerned about the problems of her constituency and does not wish to comment on the BJP's call to wipe out the Congress from Rae Bareli.

File Photo
Maneka Gandhi | File Photo
info_icon

Seeking a second term from Sultanpur, BJP leader Maneka Gandhi on Sunday said her focus is on local issues and asserted that her victory margin will be bigger this time.

However, the former Union minister refused to comment on the BJP denying poll ticket to her son Varun Gandhi from Pilibhit

Varun, she said, will soon campaign for her in Sultanpur.

In an interview to PTI, the eight-time MP said she is only concerned about the problems of her constituency and does not wish to comment on the BJP's call to wipe out the Congress from Rae Bareli.

"I have no comments to make...I am concerned about problems of my own constituency and people here", she told PTI when asked about the BJP's promise to wipe out the Gandhi family from Rae Bareli.

Amethi and Rae Bareli are in close proximity to the district. While Rahul Gandhi is contesting from Rae Bareli this time, Gandhi family loyalist K L Sharma is pitted against Smriti Irani in Amethi.

Maneka Gandhi, who had won from Sultanpur in 2019 by a margin of 14,000 votes, said, "This time my victory margin will be bigger".

She also said that people of her constituency are happy over coming up of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya but "it is not an issue in the polls here." The BJP leader is pitted against SP's Ram Bhual Nishad, while the BSP has fielded Udraj Verma, an OBC.

Asked if she is expecting a ministerial berth if the BJP forms the government again, she said, "It is not in my hands. It is the prerogative of the PM."

The BJP is confident of gaining from around two lakh voters of Nishad (fishermen community) with its leader Sanjay Nishad a minister in Uttar Pradesh. Sultanpur will go to polls in the sixth phase on May 25.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Menstruation Festival To Be Celebrated In 11 Countries From May 21
  2. Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: Clash Of The Chieftains
  3. In The Name Of Ram: How Communal Polarisation Affects Jharkhand Lok Sabha Election
  4. Election-Eve Attacks In South Kashmir, Political Parties Raise Questions About Government's Militant-Free Claims
  5. Hindutva, Congress' Legacy, Or '5 kg Anaaj' - What Will Prevail In Raebareli And Amethi?
Entertainment News
  1. Sumona Chakravarti On Absence From ‘The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show’: Don’t Have An Answer To It
  2. 'Traveller’ Manisha Koirala, Who's ‘Always On The Move’, Lounges Around In An Airport
  3. For Manoj Bajpayee, The Characters He Plays Are More Important Than Bank Account
  4. Janhvi Kapoor Opens Up On Feeling 'Sexualized' By The Media When She Was 12-13 Years Old
  5. Kamal Haasan Praises MS Dhoni For His Rise From Humble Beginnings, Admires How He Handles Pressure
Sports News
  1. ISL: Chennaiyin FC Extends Midfielder Jiteshwor Singh's Contract
  2. RCB Vs CSK, IPL 2024: From Setback To Redemption, Yash Dayal's Comeback Year After Rinku's Onslaught
  3. SRH Vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad Eye Second Spot Against Sam Curran-Less Punjab Kings
  4. Today's Sports News LIVE: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty Win Men's Doubles Title At Thailand Open
  5. Bangladesh Tour Of USA 2024 T20 Series Live Streaming: All You Need To Know About Five-Match Tour - Guide
World News
  1. Ukraine And Russia Exchange Drone Attacks While Russia Continues Its Push In The East
  2. Gunfire Rings Out In Congo's Capital As Men In Military Uniform Clash With Politician's Guards
  3. WATCH | Blue Meteors Shoot Across The Sky In Spain And Portugal, Video Goes Viral
  4. Saudi Arabia's 88-Year-Old King Salman, Suffering From Fever And Joint Pain, Undergoes Medical Exams
  5. US National Security Adviser, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince, Meet To Discuss 'Semi-Final' Security Deal
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup