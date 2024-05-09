LS Polls In Punjab: Cong Candidate Kulbir Zira Files His Nomination From Khadoor Sahib Seat

Congress candidate from the Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seat Kulbir Singh Zira on Thursday filed his nomination papers in Punjab's Tarn Taran district.
Former MLA Zira was accompanied by his family members when he filed his papers.
The nomination process for the Lok Sabha polls in Punjab began on Tuesday.
It will continue till May 14 while the scrutiny of papers will take place on May 15 and the last date for the withdrawal of nominations is May 17.
From Khadoor Sahib seat, Zira will face AAP's Laljit Singh Bhullar, BJP candidate Manjit Singh Manna Mianwind, radical preacher Amritpal Singh and SAD's Virsa Singh Valtoha.
Polling for 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will take place on June 1.