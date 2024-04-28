Elections

LS Polls: BSP Announces Candidate For Ludhiana Seat In Punjab

Punjab BSP chief Jasvir Singh Garhi said the selection of Ramgarhia was made in accordance with the directive of BSP national president Mayawati.

PTI
LS Polls: BSP Announces Candidate For Ludhiana Seat In Punjab | Photo: PTI
The Bahujan Samaj Party on Sunday announced Davinder Singh Ramgarhia as its candidate from the Ludhiana Lok Sabha seat in Punjab.

Garhi further said that Ramgarhia belongs to the OBC category and currently holds the position of president at the All India Vishwakarma Foundation, Punjab and the Ramgarhia Board Punjab.

Garhi said the BSP had already released names of candidates for Hoshiarpur, Ferozepur, Sangrur, Patiala, Jalandhar, Faridkot, Fatehgarh Sahib, Bathinda and Gurdaspur parliamentary constituencies in the state. 

Polling for all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be held in the last phase of general elections on June 1.

