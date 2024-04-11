Lok Sabha Polls: Son Of Indira Gandhi's Assassin To Contest From Punjab's Faridkot Seat

The son of a late prime minister Indira Gandhi's assassin announced that will run for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from the Faridkot seat in Punjab.
Sarabjit Singh, aged 45, stated that he has been encouraged by several Faridkot residents to enter the race and confirmed that he will be running as an independent candidate.
Sarabjit Singh's father Beant Singh was one of the two assassins of Indira Gandhi.
Beant Singh and Satwant Singh, who were the then-prime minister's bodyguards, killed Gandhi on October 31, 1984 at her residence.
Sarabjit Singh history
Singh was unsuccessful in his bid for the 2004 Lok Sabha elections from the Bathinda constituency, receiving 1.13 lakh votes.
Later in the 2007 Punjab assembly elections also he received the same fate when he contested from the Bhadaur constituency in Barnala.
Singh had again tried his luck in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls from Fatehgarh Sahib seat but lost again.
His mother Bimal Kaur was elected an MP from Ropar seat in 1989.
Faridkot Lok Sabha seat
The AAP has fielded actor Karamjit Anmol from Faridkot Lok Sabha seat while the BJP has named singer Hans Raj Hans for the polls.
The Faridkot seat is currently represented by Congress MP Mohammad Sadique.
Polling for 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be held on June 1.