Elections

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Normal To Below Normal Temperatures Likely In Regions Voting Today

The EC believes that the heatwave conditions are one of the reasons for lower voter turnout in the last three phases as compared to the 2019 parliamentary polls.

PTI
Polling for the fourth of the seven phases in the Lok Sabha elections or general elections 2024 is taking place today, May 13. Photo: PTI
info_icon

Normal to below normal temperatures are likely in areas going to polls on Monday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Voting will be held in 96 constituencies spread across 10 states and union territories in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections.

While the usual hours of voting are from 7 am to 6 pm, they are curtailed keeping in mind the terrain, time of sunset and security situation. Follow Lok Sabha Elections Phase 4 and Assembly Polls LIVE Updates

In view of the hot weather conditions and people's reluctance to step out in the afternoon, the Election Commission has increased the poll timing in some Telangana seats.

The voter turnout in the first three phases of the Lok Sabha elections was 66.14 per cent, 66.71 per cent and 65.68 per cent, respectively.

The EC believes that the heatwave conditions are one of the reasons for lower voter turnout in the last three phases as compared to the 2019 parliamentary polls.

Citing the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the poll authority said on Sunday that "there is no significant concern regarding hot weather conditions for the polling in phase 4".

The weather forecast indicates that the parliamentary constituencies going for polls "are likely to experience normal to below normal temperatures ( ±2 degrees) and there will be no heatwave-like conditions in these areas on polling day", it said.

In the last three phases, polling has been concluded in 283 seats out of 543.

For Monday, over 19 lakh polling officials have been deployed at 1.92 lakh polling stations for over 17.70 crore eligible voters, including 8.73 crore women.

Polling will be held on Monday in all 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana, all 25 seats in Andhra Pradesh, 13 in Uttar Pradesh, five in Bihar, four in Jharkhand, eight in Madhya Pradesh, 11 in Maharashtra, four in Odisha, eight in West Bengal and one in Jammu and Kashmir.

As many as 175 assembly seats of Andhra Pradesh and 28 assembly seats of Odisha are also going to polls in this phase.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Lok Sabha 2024: Key Faces On The Cards For Phase 4
  2. Andhra Biryani Of Local Spices: A Battle Of Choice Beyond Ideology
  3. Not The Promised Land: In North Telangana, Gulf Migrants And Farmers Stare At A Bleak Future
  4. Exclusive: Jharkhand’s Hesatu Village Votes After 20 Years
  5. Airlines Celebrate Mother’s Day With Special Messages, Mementoes And Meals
Entertainment News
  1. Travis Kelce, Bradley Cooper, And Gigi Hadid Spotted At Taylor Swift's Paris Tour Finale- With A Special '87' Coincidence And 'So High School' Nod!
  2. Rajkummar Rao is Janhvi Kapoor's Cricket Coach, Support System In 'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi' Trailer
  3. Shriya Pilgaonkar Says Mom Supriya Pilgaonkar Is Her Compass And Biggest Source Of Strength
  4. Mark Wahlberg Celebrates Wife Rhea Durham, Late Mom Alma With Pictures On Mother's Day
  5. Apoorva Arora Says Adishakti Workshop Has Given Her Deeper Understanding Of Herself As Artiste
Sports News
  1. IPL 2024: RCB Alive In Playoffs Race With 47-Run Win Over DC
  2. National Federation Cup Athletics Competition Makes Low-Key Start
  3. EPL: Coach Mikel Arteta Hails Arsenal For Stretching Manchester City All The Way
  4. Sports News Highlights: Arsenal Humble Man Utd In PL; Novak Djokovic Loses In Italian Open; PAK Beat IRE In 2nd T20I
  5. Pakistan Vs Ireland, 2nd T20I: Babar Azam & Co Keep Series Alive With Seven-Wicket Win
World News
  1. Travis Kelce, Bradley Cooper, And Gigi Hadid Spotted At Taylor Swift's Paris Tour Finale- With A Special '87' Coincidence And 'So High School' Nod!
  2. Djokovic To Undergo Extra Medical Tests After Italian Open Defeat, Cites Feeling 'Different' After Bottle Injury
  3. Israel Pushes Deeper Into Rafah, Battles Hamas In Devastated North
  4. Reports: Police Officer Was Shot And Killed In Ohio After Being Ambushed
  5. Magnitude 6.4 Earthquake Strikes Mexico-Guatemala Border
Latest Stories
  1. 'Triumph Of The Truth': AAP Workers, Supporters Rejoice As Kejriwal Gets Interim Bail
  2. ED To Call Arvind Kejriwal 'Kingpin'? First Chargesheet Likely To Be Filed Today: Reports
  3. Arvind Kejriwal Gets Bail Till June 1, Has To Surrender Next Day; No Bar On Campaigning
  4. Sharmin Segal On Criticism For Her Performance In ‘Heeramandi’: I Am A Realist, People Will Say What They Have To Say
  5. Is Abdu Rozik's Wedding Announcement A Prank? Here's What His BFF Shiv Thakare Has To Say
  6. Japan Vs Mongolia Live Streaming, 5th T20I: When, Where To Watch Match On TV And Online
  7. Sports World Highlights: Neeraj Chopra Misses Javelin Gold At Doha Diamond League; Ireland Stun Pakistan In 1st T20I; Kylian Mbappe Confirms PSG Exit
  8. Lok Sabha Election | May 10 Highlights: Congress Too Made Mistakes, Says Rahul Gandhi; Kejriwal Out Of Jail