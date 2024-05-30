Elections

Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE Updates: Last Day Of Campaigning Today; Cong Attacks Modi's Remarks On Mahatma Gandhi

Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE Updates: The seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha election 2024 is set to take place on June 1, Saturday. Today is the second-last day of campaigning for political parties before the Lok Sabha election 2024 comes to an end, and the results are declared on June 4.

Toibah Kirmani
Toibah Kirmani
30 May 2024
30 May 2024
Lok Sabha Election 2024 | Photo: PTI

In Other News: Prajwal Revanna Books Munich-Bengaluru May 30 Flight

Suspended Janata Dal (Secular) leader Prajwal Revanna, who is facing sexual abuse charges, has reportedly booked a return flight ticket to Karnataka's Bengaluru from Munich In Germany for May 30. Prajwal Revanna on Wednesday also moved a Special Court in Bengaluru seeking anticipatory bail in a rape case registered against him.

According to sources in the Special Investigation Team cited in a news agency PTI report, the grandson of JDS supremo and former prime minister of India HD Deve Gowda is expected to land in Bengaluru in the small hours of May 31.

The SIT is maintaining vigil at Bengaluru's Kempegowda airport to arrest him as soon as he lands, the above mentioned sources said.

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Arvind Kejriwal On Alliance With Congress 'We Are Not In Permanent Marriage'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that the political alliance with Congress, as part of the INDIA bloc, is temporary, stating that they only came together to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in this Lok Sabha election.

“It’s not like we have married. This is not an arranged or love marriage. We have come together to save the country and fight this election till June 4,” Kejriwal said in an interview.

The AAP chief stated that the aim is to defeat the BJP for now and end the “dictatorship and gundagardi of the present regime”.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Voting Dates

The voting for Lok Sabha elections 2024 is taking place in seven phases and started on April 19. The counting of votes will take place on June 4. While voting for Phase 1 took place on April 19, the Phase 7 voting will take place on June 1.

  • Phase 1/April 19 - 21 states/UTs - 102 constituencies

  • Phase 2/April 26 - 13 states/UTs - 88 constituencies

  • Phase 3/May 7 - 12 states/UTs - 12 constituencies

  • Phase 4/May 13 - 10 states/UTs - 96 constituencies

  • Phase 5/May 20 - 8 states/UTs - 49 constituencies

  • Phase 6/May 25 - 7 states/UTs - 57 constituencies

  • Phase 7/June 1 -  8 states/UTs - 57 constituencies

Lok Sabha Elections Full Schedule Here

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress Tells EC 'Ensure PM’s Kanyakumari Trip Doesn’t Violate Model Code'

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announced to meditate at Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanyakumari from May 30 to June 1, the Congress on Wednesday submitted a complaint to Election Commission of India, demanding that it (the trip) should either be postponed or its broadcast be banned in view of rules under the Model Code of Conduct for elections.

Speaking to mediapersons after submitting the complaint, Singhvi said, “We told the ECI that no one is allowed to campaign directly or indirectly during the silence period. We have no issue with some person or leader doing anything… someone observing a vow of silence. But there should be no indirect campaigning during the silence period. The honourable prime minister has announced that he will go on a silence vow from May 30 evening… you know that the period of silence starts from May 30 morning 7 am, and it will continue till June 1.”

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Updates: Cong Attacks PM Modi Over Remarks On Mahatma Gandhi

The Congress on Wednesday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks that the "world did not know of Mahatma Gandhi till the film 'Gandhi' was made" and said those whose "ideological ancestors" were involved in Gandhi's assassination can never follow the path of truth shown by him.

Here's who said what

-Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "I don't know in which world the outgoing prime minister lives where Mahatma Gandhi was not recognised across the world before 1982. If anyone has destroyed the legacy of the Mahatma, it is the outgoing prime minister himself.

-Rahul Gandhi said that those who follow Nathuram Godse's path of violence cannot understand Gandhi.

"Those whose ideological ancestors along with Nathuram Godse were involved in the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi, can never follow the path of truth given by Bapu.

-Congress leader P Chidambaram said he was appalled by the prime minister's comment.

"Has Mr Modi heard of the name Albert Einstein? Does Mr Modi know what Albert Einstein said of Mahatma Gandhi? Did Albert Einstein (died 1955) know about Mahatma Gandhi only after the film 'Gandhi' was released (1982)," he asked.

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Campaign To End Today

Campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections will enter its final stage today. The campaign for 57 constituencies in seven states and one union territory which will go to polls on June 1 will end today. 904 candidates including PM Modi are contesting at this stage.

Voting will take place in constituencies across Uttar Pradesh (13 seats), Bihar (8 seats), Punjab (13 seats), Jharkhand (3 seats), Chandigarh (1 seat), West Bengal (9 seats), Odisha (6 seats), and Himachal Pradesh (4 seats).

June 1 marks the end of the polling process, which started from the first phase on April 19.

Lok Sabha Election LIVE: Welcome To Our Live Blog

Welcome to our live blog, where we'll be bringing you all the latest updates and developments about elections on 30 May 2024. Stay with us!

Tags

