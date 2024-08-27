Elections

Jammu & Kashmir: Omar Abdullah To Contest Polls From Ganderbal Seat

Jammu & Kashmir: Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had earlier dropped hints on Monday that he is likely to reconsider his decision of not contesting the polls.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah |
info_icon

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah will contest the upcoming Assembly elections from central Kashmir’s Ganderbal seat, his party National Conference announced on Tuesday.

In a statement, the NC has made announcement about its vice president Omar Abdullah contesting from Ganderbal seat. The move marks a U-turn for the former CM who had vowed to not fight for a seat in the legislature of a union territory earlier.

BY Outlook Web Desk

The NC released a second list of 32 candidates which included Omar Abdullah for the Ganderbal assembly seat, a constituency that he represented from 2009 to 2014 when he was the chief minister of the NC-Congress coalition government.

Omar Abdullah had dropped hints on Monday that he is likely to reconsider his decision of not contesting the polls, PTI reported.

Speaking to media after the NC and Congress announced their seat-sharing arrangement on Monday, Omar Abdullah said he does not want to send out a "wrong signal" by asking his party colleagues to contest and the people to cast their votes for an assembly "that I may be suggesting that I look down upon".

"I am conscious of one thing which I had not thought over fully, which is my mistake. If I was not ready to contest an election for an assembly, how can I get the people ready to vote for that assembly?

BY Outlook Web Desk

"How can I hope that my colleagues will seek votes for an assembly which I am not ready to accept or may be suggesting that I look down upon? It has put a pressure on me and I do not want to give a wrong signal to the people," he said.

