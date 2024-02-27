Jaishankar, Nirmala Sitharaman To Contest Lok Sabha Polls? Here's What BJP Says

Elections

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Union Minister and BJP leader Pralhad Joshi said it is more or less final that Jaishankar and Sitharaman will contest the Lok Sabha elections, adding that it is not decided where they will be fielded from.

Nayanika Sengupta

February 27, 2024

L: S Jaishankar R: Nirmala Sitharaman Photo: PTI
Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Pralhad Joshi said that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Joshi However, said it has not been decided yet as to where they will contest from, he added.

Saying that it is more or less final that Sitharaman and Jaishankar will contest the Lok Sabha elections, Joshi said it has not been decided whether it will be from Karnataka or some other state.

"It is appearing in the media. More or less it is final that they (Nirmala Sitharaman and Jaishankar) will contest the Lok Sabha elections. It has not been decided yet from where they will fight, whether it is in Karnataka or some other state," Joshi, who holds the Coal and Mines portfolio, said on Monday.

To a question whether it will be Bengaluru, Joshi said, "How can I answer when nothing has been finalised?"

Union Finance Minister Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister Jaishankar are Rajya Sabha members from Karnataka and Gujarat, respectively.

When Is Lok Sabha Elections 2024?

There is a lot of curiosity already on the dates of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, schedule of which is expected to be announced after the first week of March, as per multiple reports.

In 2019, the Lok Sabha election schedule was announced on March 10. Polling was done in seven phases between April 11 and May 19 while the counting of votes took place on May 23.

