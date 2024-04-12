Elections

Elections 2024 LIVE: 'Guarantee Pura Hone Ki Guarantee', Says PM Modi At Udhampur Rally; Nomination For 3rd Phase Begins

Elections 2024 LIVE News: With just a week left before the first phase of the Lok Sabha polls goes live on April 19, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is campaigning across the nation asserting the country wants 'Phir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar'. To counter the ruling party's ambitious claim, the Opposition INDIA bloc is all set to embark on a mega rally in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore today. As fresh developments are unfolding every day right ahead of the high-octane Lok Sabha polls, keep an eye on Outlook to stay updated with all the details.