Elections 2024 LIVE: 'Guarantee Pura Hone Ki Guarantee', Says PM Modi At Udhampur Rally; Nomination For 3rd Phase Begins

Elections 2024 LIVE News: With just a week left before the first phase of the Lok Sabha polls goes live on April 19, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is campaigning across the nation asserting the country wants 'Phir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar'. To counter the ruling party's ambitious claim, the Opposition INDIA bloc is all set to embark on a mega rally in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore today. As fresh developments are unfolding every day right ahead of the high-octane Lok Sabha polls, keep an eye on Outlook to stay updated with all the details.

Jheelum Basu
12 April 2024
PM Narendra Modi during a Lok Sabha poll rally | PTI

'Modi Ki Guarantee Yani....': PM Addresses Udhampur Rally

Addressing a public rally in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Modi ki guarantee yani guarantee pura hone ki guarantee. You remember how the weak governments of Congress kept the Shahpurkandi Dam stalled for decades. The fields of the farmers of Jammu were dry and the villages were in darkness, but our water of Ravi was going to Pakistan. Modi had given a guarantee to the farmers and has fulfilled it also."

"I challenge any political party, especially Congress, to get back Article 370. They cannot do it", Modi further added.

A hoarding welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Jammu and Kashmir - Getty Images
Kashmir Anxiously Awaits ‘Modi Ki Guarantee’ On Assembly Elections, Statehood Restoration 

BY Ubeer Naqushbandi

Even Opposition Believes NDA Will Return To power: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the BJP used its majority in Lok Sabha for two consecutive terms to strengthen the country while the Congress used its decades-long majority to strengthen its "family", asserting that even the opposition believes that his government will retain power for a third term.

In an interview to Hindi daily Hindustan, PM Modi underlined his commitment to taking strict action against the corrupt amid criticism by opposition parties that probe agencies were used by his government to target their leaders.

To a question that it is being said that there is not much enthusiasm among voters and no wave for the Lok Sabha polls starting from April 19, PM Modi said it is not the elections but the opposition camp that is dull because of their certain defeat.

"Even the opposition believes that the NDA government will return to power, which is why several opposition leaders are shying away from poll campaign. Many people have started blaming EVMs (electronic voting machines) even before the polls have begun," he said.

(via PTI)

J&K: Udhampur Gears Up For PM Modi's Poll Rally

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mega election rally in Udhampur, people have started gathering at Modi Maidan. The rally is scheduled to be held later today.

Employment, Education, Food, Health: Key Issues Of Pilibhit 

With just a week left for the Lok Sabha polls to begin, here's what locals say about the key issues in the Pilibhit constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

"Here a candidate of bicycle (Samajwadi Party symbol) is canvassing, Modi (BJP candidate) is also in the field. We have many problems. I have my own personal problem and when I try to put the subject to the officials or ministers, no one listens,” says a shopkeeper Chandrapal.

“One vote can change anything. We need employment for youths, better education, and health facilities. Now the situation has been changing here (under the current BJP government),” says a student Vikas Kumar.

For the first time in more than three decades the mother-son duo of Maneka and Varun Gandhi will not be in the fray from UP's Pilibhit constituency for which the BJP is going full throttle.

The BJP has fielded Uttar Pradesh minister Jitin Prasada from Pilibhit seat this time.

BJP MP Varun Gandhi | - PTI
'If Not As An MP, Then As A Son...': Varun Gandhi's Note To People Of Pilibhit As BJP Denies LS Poll Ticket

BY Outlook Web Desk

Lok Sabha Polls: Phase 3 Nomination Process Begins 

The nomination process for the third phase of Lok Sabha polls has began on Friday. As per the schedule announced by the Election Commmmission of India (ECI), for the third phase of voting, the last date to submit nominations is April 19 while the polling date is May 7.

Lok Sabha Polls 2024 schedule - null
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Dates: Voting In 7 Phases, Counting & Results On June 4| Full Schedule

BY Jheelum Basu

MVA Is Like An 'Auto-Rickshaw With Mismatching Spare Parts': Amit Shah

Speaking at a campaign rally for BJP candidate and sitting local MP Pratap Patil Chikhalikar at Naigaon in the Nanded district of central Maharashtra, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition of the Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) and Congress in Maharashtra was like an "auto-rickshaw with mismatching spare parts", and it will fail to perform.

Kerala: BJP State Executive Member Francis Albert Joins Congress

BJP district committee member and a prominent leader in fisheries sector in Thiruvananthapuram Francis Albert, along with several other activists, have resigned from BJP and joined Congress on Thursday.

INDIA Bloc: Rahul Gandhi, CM MK Stalin To Lead Rally In Coimbatore

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Tamil Nadu Chhief Minister MK Stalin are all set to frontline a mega rally of the Opposition INDIA bloc in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore today.

J&K: PM Modi's Poll Rally In Udhampur Today 

Commenting on preparations ahead of PM Modi's visit in Jamu and Kashmir, Udhampur BJP President Arun Gupta said, "PM Modi will address a public rally in Udhampur on April 12. The rally will be organised at the Modi ground. Around 2 lakh people are expected to attend it... The party has made all types of preparations. Complete arrangements of food and water, and medical facilities will be made for the people coming for the rally... We will make sure that no one has to face any inconvenience..."

PM Narendra Modi campaigning in Uttarakhand on Thursday| - PTI
'Ghar Me Ghus Kar': PM Modi Hails His 'Strong' Govt's Actions Against Terrorism

BY Outlook Web Desk

Lok Sabha Polls 2024 At A Glance

With a week left for the first phase of polling, poll preparations across the country have reached a crescendo. On March 16, the Election Commission of India announced the detailed schedule of the seven-phase long Lok Sabha polls.

As per the schedule announced by the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar, the first phase of polling will go live on April 19 while June 1 has been declared as the date for the seventh and last phase. The counting of votes across the 543 Lok Sabha seats and result announcement will take place on June 4.

Lok Sabha Polls 2024 schedule - null
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Dates: Voting In 7 Phases, Counting & Results On June 4| Full Schedule

BY Jheelum Basu

To ensure inclusive and participative Lok Sabha polls, the Election Commission this year promised to provide home voting facilities for voters above the age of 85 and the ones with physical disabilities.

Furthermore, the apex poll body this time has also leveraged the power of social media to engage with more people, particularly the youth and the first time voters.

