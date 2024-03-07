Kashmir Anxiously Awaits ‘Modi Ki Guarantee’ On Assembly Elections, Statehood Restoration 

The spokesperson of the region’s grand old party National Conference, Imran Nabi Dar, takes a dig at the BJP’s Kashmir unit saying the government employees have been asked to attend the rally.

“They (BJP) have already asked help from the government departments…there have been reports which state that government employees have been asked to attend the function. So they (BJP) are themselves not sure whether ordinary people would turn up for the rally. Now they have resorted to bring in government employees. It shows the confidence level of BJP functionaries here. Because they might know that common people will not attend their functions which is why government servants have been asked,” says Dar.

NC hopes that PM announces confidence-building measures (CBMs) for the people of Kashmir.

“The thing is if the PM comes to Kashmir, like there has been the precedence in the past, some popular CBMs have been announced, new projects were announced, new things have been announced,” says Dar.

Dar says for now there have been only “problems” in Kashmir.

“There are no assembly elections happening, statehood has not been restored, and there are some issues like inflation. Unemployment is a big issue,” says Dar, adding that there are many things like this that need to be addressed.

Dar further says, “As he is the head of the country, we are looking forward if something substantial comes towards people of J&K.”

Dar says he hopes Modi will make some announcement about the thing the people of J&K have been eagerly waiting for.

“On the top of it are assembly elections because we have been kept away from the elections for the past four and half years. Things like statehood are pending which they had promised in Parliament. Time has now come for head of the country to announce CBMs for the good of the people of J&K,” says Dar.