Ladakh Deadlock Over Statehood, Sixth Schedule Raises Concerns Amid Border Crisis

Praveen Dhonti, Senior Analyst India, Crises Group, tells Outlook that after reorganising the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories in 2019, the Centre never promised statehood to Ladakh unlike it did to J&K. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself assured the people of Kashmir that the statehood will be restored and elections will be held but there is no progress on that front yet. So, it is unlikely that New Delhi will grant statehood for Ladakh, as it is tied up with the border crisis with China and also the government’s plans in Kashmir,” Dhonti said.

“Granting the Sixth Schedule will set a precedent that will be difficult for the central government to deal with. For instance, the Kuki-Zo community is also demanding a separate administration and Sixth Schedule in Manipur at the moment. It might, however, grant some concessions beyond the framework of statehood and sixth schedule, eventually, regarding safeguards to protect culture, language, land, ecology, and employment,” Dhonti added.