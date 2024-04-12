Propaganda Of Future Past: How Pre-Poll Video Campaigns Of Parties Affect The 2024 Electoral Narrative

Many believe that while a major portion of population remains gullible to these ad campaigns, there is also a lot of scepticism among young social media users and people who have come of age who are being exposed to such content over a continuous stretch. “I don’t think they would take these campaigns to its face value. It is mostly a one-way traffic of coming in, gaining traction, and fading away, there is certainly a direct impact on sections who can be swayed and whose biases these campaigns tap into. There is value in pre-poll mudslinging, but in the context of recent propaganda ecology, we have seen how most of them have fared on the media front. A lot of cinema propaganda has not resonated with the audience, and I think it’s probably not untrue for these social media digital campaigns as well," says Chowdhury, when asked about the impact that such content can have on the masses leading up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.