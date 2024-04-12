Inside India’s Political Ad Campaigns: Who Is Funding Them And How Much Is Being Spent?

A bride awaits her suitable dulha while the potential candidates all fight against one another; a white t-shirt with words like ‘scam’, ‘extortion’ and ‘fraud’ written on it is thrown into a washing machine and comes out clean with the writing “BJP Modi Wash” – these are just two of the most viral examples of how the political advertisements look like ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. If the electoral bonds data has shown us anything, it is that elections are fought on huge funds. A large chunk of this fund is spent on advertisements – whether banners, digital campaigns, print, TV or radio ads – created by some of the best minds in the industry. Political ads are made to capture the attention of voters towards a party’s promises and the work it has done, and sometimes, they also target the rival parties.