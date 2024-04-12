Political Advertisements That Have Led To Controversies

Poster women of the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana

In 2021, the BJP launched a poster with a photo of women standing in front of a new house, the poster claimed that the women got a new house under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Later on, the woman Laxmi Devi, whose photo was used in these posters claimed that she never got any house under the said yojana. In an interview, she said, “It is a complete myth that I received a house under the Central scheme. I did not receive any house from BJP leaders. I stay with my son. After my husband died, I used to work in various households as a maid to meet our needs. No political party ever approached us.”