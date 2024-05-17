Elections

Watch: Congress Candidate Kanhaiya Kumar Attacked By Miscreants During Campaigning In Delhi

Bharatiya Janata Party's Manoj Tiwari is contesting the North East Delhi seat against Kumar.

Congress candidate Kanhaiya Kumar
Kanhaiya Kumar rally | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Kanhayia Kumar who the Congress Lok Sabha candidate from North East Delhi was attacked today during poll campaign in Delhi.

A purpoted video of the incident is circulating on social media which revealed that a few miscreants attacked Kumar on the pretext of garlanding him during the campaign.

According to a India Today report, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) woman councillor Chhaya Gaurav Sharma was also a victim of the attack by the miscreants.

Bharatiya Janata Party's Manoj Tiwari is contesting the North East Delhi seat against Kumar.

Sharma has filed a complaint with the police after the incident. In her complaint Sharma has reportedly informed that her shawl was snatched away and the miscreants personally threatened her husband.

As per reports, black ink was also thrown at the crowd and some women were also injured in the incident.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Mumbai Hoarding Collapse: Court Remands Bhavesh Bhinde In Custody Till May 26, Asks Why He Fled
  2. JMM Expels Sita Soren From Party's Primary Membership For 6 Years
  3. Indian Navy Aircraft Makes Emergency Landing At Goa Airport; Flight Operations Affected
  4. Reporter's Guarantee | In Conversation With Congress’ Nagendra Kumar Pradhan
  5. Reporter's Guarantee | Avinash Pandey on Gorakhpur, Congress, Lok Sabha Elections
Entertainment News
  1. Somy Ali On Shooting Outside Salman Khan’s House: Picking Up A Gun And Killing Someone Is Very Easy, But Greatness Lies In Forgiving Someone
  2. How To Rock A Bodycon Dress With Elegance & Panache
  3. Cannes Film Festival: Aishwarya Rai To Deepika Padukone, 7 Unforgettable Debut Red Carpet Looks By Indian Actresses
  4. Deep Dive: Bhansali’s Heeramandi
  5. Cannes 2024: Francis Ford Coppola’s ‘Megalopolis’ Receives A Thunderous Response At Cannes Film Festival – View Pics
Sports News
  1. MI Vs LSG, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Nicholas Pooran's 29-Ball 75 Power Lucknow Set Target Of 215 Runs - RAIN STOPS Play
  2. Sports World Highlights May 17: Brazil To Host 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup; WADA Suspends Indian Boxer Parveen Hooda
  3. Parveen Hooda's Suspension Forces India To Concede Olympics Quota, To Fight Afresh For 57kg In Final Qualifiers
  4. WSL Title Race Heads To Wire As Chelsea And Manchester City Face Final Countdown
  5. AFI Announces Equal Penalties For Coaches And Athletes For Failed Dope Tests
World News
  1. Canada: Work Permits Denied, Hundreds Of Indian Students Stage Protest Fearing Deportation| Know About It
  2. Israel-Gaza War: Bodies Of 3 Hostages Recovered, Says Israeli Army; 'Heartbroken' Says PM Netanyahu
  3. TimeOut Has Declared Porto As Most Underrated European City; Here’s Why You Should Visit There
  4. Teen Arrested In Connection With Fatal Citi Bike Shooting Of 16-Year-Old Near Soho Luxury Hotel In New York
  5. Census Bureau Reports: Detroit Sees First Population Rise After Decades
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup