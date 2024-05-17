Kanhayia Kumar who the Congress Lok Sabha candidate from North East Delhi was attacked today during poll campaign in Delhi.
A purpoted video of the incident is circulating on social media which revealed that a few miscreants attacked Kumar on the pretext of garlanding him during the campaign.
According to a India Today report, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) woman councillor Chhaya Gaurav Sharma was also a victim of the attack by the miscreants.
Bharatiya Janata Party's Manoj Tiwari is contesting the North East Delhi seat against Kumar.
Sharma has filed a complaint with the police after the incident. In her complaint Sharma has reportedly informed that her shawl was snatched away and the miscreants personally threatened her husband.
As per reports, black ink was also thrown at the crowd and some women were also injured in the incident.