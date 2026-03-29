CPI(M) Denies Any Pact With SDPI Ahead of April 9 Polls

M A Baby denied any talks or electoral pact with the Social Democratic Party of India, rejecting UDF allegations.

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MA BABY Elected as New General Secretary Of CPI (M)
MA BABY Photo: PTI
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  • He accused the UDF of relying on communal outfits and alleged past understandings between the Indian National Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party in local polls.

  • Baby reiterated that CPI(M) and the LDF uphold secular politics, warning against divisive forces and asserting the government’s development record.


CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby on Sunday said the party has neither held discussions with the SDPI nor entered into any pact with it for the April 9 Assembly elections.

Rejecting allegations by the UDF, Baby told reporters that no such understanding exists. “If such a pact existed, we would have discussed it with them. But CPI(M) has not held any discussion,” he said.

He asserted that the CPI(M) and the LDF would not engage with parties pursuing politics along communal lines or enter into agreements with them.

Baby said the focus of the election should not be on which way outfits like the Social Democratic Party of India and the Jamaat-e-Islami, or their political wing, the Welfare Party of India, would vote.

“This is a major talking point for the UDF because they depend on such parties. In the past, they had an understanding with the RSS in the Nemom Assembly constituency and the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency,” he alleged.

Artists paint the LDF symbol on a wall as part of preparations for the upcoming Kerala local body elections, in Thiruvananthapuram. - | Photo: PTI
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BY PTI

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He further claimed that there was a tacit deal between the Indian National Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party during last year’s local body elections in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam Corporations.

“Congress helped the BJP win in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, while the BJP supported the Congress in Kollam Corporation,” he alleged.

He also claimed that the Welfare Party functioned as an ally of the UDF in the local body polls.

Baby reiterated that the CPI(M) would not engage with the SDPI or the Welfare Party unless such groups abandon communal politics.

On party leaders quitting and contesting as independents, he said such developments were not new and would not affect the party.

“In the past, several prominent leaders, including KR Gouri Amma, left the party, yet it continued to grow. Those who leave eventually regret it, but the party remains,” he said.

He cautioned voters against divisive forces seeking to provoke people along communal and caste lines.

Baby said the CPI(M) and the LDF uphold secular values and do not divide people on the basis of religion, caste or language.

He added that the LDF government has taken the state forward across sectors over the past decade and should be given another term.

(with PTI inputs)

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