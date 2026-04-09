Assembly Elections 2026: SDPI’s Presence In Key Seats Sparks Vote-Split Concerns In Kerala

SDPI’s electoral strategy in Kerala has drawn attention for its targeted presence in closely contested constituencies, raising questions about vote-splitting and shifting political alignments, particularly in contests involving the UDF

Ashlin Mathew
Ashlin Mathew
Updated on:
Published at:
Representative Image
Assembly Elections 2026: SDPI’s Presence In Key Seats Sparks Vote-Split Concerns In Kerala
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • SDPI is contesting in multiple key seats where tight races could make vote fragmentation decisive.

  • Critics argue its presence may indirectly benefit the BJP, while some see signs of tacit alignment with the Left.

  • The party is simultaneously expanding its base, especially in regions where traditional players like the IUML are weaker.

On the last day of campaigning on Tuesday, Communist Party of India (CPI) MLA J. Chinchu Rani, contesting from Kollam’s Chadayamangalam constituency, made a telling call to local Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) leader to ensure their cadre wouldn’t campaign aggressively in the area. If SDPI supporters mobilised strongly, they could split votes and cost her the election.

This is what SDPI, the political wing of the proscribed Popular Front of India, in 36 seats where they have put up their candidates. The party has fielded candidates against CPI(M) in Thalassery, Kalliyassery, Mattannur, Mankada, Ponnani, Tavanur, Kochi, Thrikkakara, Thrithala, Nenmara, Guruvayur, Chelakkara, Manalur, Kottayam and Attingal. Here, SDPI’s electoral strategy is focused where contests between the CPI(M) and UDF are closely fought, with a few exceptions driven by local dynamics.

And they are contesting in several key seats against the CPI candidates too as a policy. In several such seats, SDPI is contesting against candidates from the CPI, including Pattambi, Mannarkkad, Kaipamangalam, Paravur, Muvattupuzha, Chadayamangalam, and Nedumangad. In these seats the SDPI candidates could split votes, a factor that could indirectly benefit the BJP, especially in Thiruvananthapuram’s Nedumangad, Kollam’s Chadayamangalam and Ernakulam’s Paravur.

Related Content
Saffron Push Tests Red Bastions - Outlook Photo
Assembly Elections 2026: Saffron Push Tests Red Bastions, Turns Thiruvananthapuram Into Battleground of Loyalties
UDF candidate P. K. Kunhalikutty campaigns for the Kerala Legislative Assembly elections 2026 from Malappuram. - IMAGO / ANI News
Assembly Elections 2026: Can The Muslim League Again Play Kingmaker in Kerala?
Artists paint the LDF symbol on a wall as part of preparations for the upcoming Kerala local body elections, in Thiruvananthapuram. - | Photo: PTI
CPI(M) Leader Sivankutty Rejects SDPI Deal Charge
MA BABY - PTI
CPI(M) Denies Any Pact With SDPI Ahead of April 9 Polls
Related Content

In Paravur, which sees V.D. Satheesan, the Leader of Opposition challenging for his post, the SDPI has nominated V.M. Faisal. There has already been a lot of heat generated in the contest, with SDPI state president C.P.A. Latheef slamming Satheesan for his anti-SDPI stance.

Writer and civil rights activist M.N. Karasseri sees a larger political logic at play. He argues that despite a history of hostility, “They were once bitter enemies,” he recalls, referring to cases such as the killing of CPI(M) worker Abhimanyu allegedly involving SDPI-linked individuals, the party is now actively supporting the Left. According to him, this shift is driven less by ideology and more by political opportunity.

Karasseri points out that while the UDF has consistently labelled the SDPI an extremist organisation, the CPI(M) has mostly avoided such language. He added that even senior leaders have remained largely silent on the issue. Karasseri observes that the SDPI is gaining ground in southern Kerala, particularly in Travancore, where the IUML’s organisational presence is weaker than in its Malabar stronghold, creating space for the party to expand.

Cultural activist and writer Azad echoes this view, arguing that the SDPI has, in practice, aligned with the CPI(M) in local contests. “Publicly, the CPI(M) calls them out, but it has not refused their support,” he says, citing the SDPI’s open backing of CPI(M) candidate V. Sivankutty in Nemom.

Azad situates this within a broader pattern of shifting political narratives. Referring to the Jamaat-e-Islami–linked Welfare Party, he remarks: “When they supported the Left, there was no issue. Once they backed the UDF, they were portrayed as extremist.” He warns that such selective positioning and increasing emphasis on religious identities could deepen polarisation. “This kind of politics may ultimately benefit the BJP, not the CPI(M),” he adds.

Saffron Push Tests Red Bastions - Outlook Photo
Assembly Elections 2026: Saffron Push Tests Red Bastions, Turns Thiruvananthapuram Into Battleground of Loyalties

BY Ashlin Mathew

The CPI(M), however, has firmly rejected allegations of any understanding with the SDPI. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has dismissed the claims as baseless, accusing the UDF of exploiting the issue for political gain.

The controversy gained traction after SDPI extended support to V. Sivankutty in Nemom and indicated backing for CPI(M) candidates in several northern constituencies, including Kuttiadi, Perinthalmanna, Tanur, Vengara and Kannur, many of these seats are where IUML is a key player.

In some cases, they have acted in accordance with public outcry. In politically sensitive northernmost Kasaragod’s Manjeshwaram, for instance, the SDPI fielded a candidate (Ashraf M.K.) with a name similar to that of the Indian Union Muslim League’s incumbent MLA, A.K.M. Ashraf. This was widely seen as an attempt to split votes, but following public outrage, they eventually withdrew their candidate.

In Vengara, the CPI(M) has fielded a candidate (Sabah Kundupuzhakkal) who previously contested on an SDPI ticket in 2021, further blurring political lines.

Latheef has said that such support followed local-level outreach by CPI(M) leaders. CPI(M) leader Thomas Isaac stated that LDF will not reject votes from any group, including SDPI. Adding to this was CPM general secretary MA Baby who asked why they should stop SDPI from voting for the LDF.

In the immediate aftermath of the 2022 ban on the PFI, SDPI maintained some inactivity, but soon after it decided to be politically active. Its recent moves suggest an attempt to test informal cooperation with the Left while simultaneously challenging the IUML’s base.

IUML, an alliance partner of UDF, has managed to counter the SDPI’s influence in parts of north Kerala, including Manjeshwaram and Erattupetta, underlining the struggle for power amongst Muslims in the state..

Apart from Kerala, the SDPI has formed alliances. It left the AIADMK alliance in Tamil Nadu to join the DMK alliance for the 2026 Assembly election and is contesting in one seat under DMK’s rising sun symbol. In 2023, the party had contested in 16 seats across Karnataka Assembly elections and has won more than 40 seats in gram panchayats in the state. This suggests a calculated effort to expand its footprint.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL Dispatch: Delhi Serves Up Rain-Free Thriller; Teams Reportedly Notified Of New Benched Player Rule

  2. DC Vs GT, IPL 2026: Titans Thrillingly Emerge Victors After Last-Ball Drama

  3. DC Vs GT, IPL 2026: Glenn Phillips Evokes Disbelief With 'Superhuman' Dive - Watch

  4. DC Vs GT, IPL 2026: KL Rahul's Valiant Near-Hundred Goes In Vain As Titans Win Last-Ball Thriller

  5. IPL 2026: Will Cameron Green Bowl In KKR Vs LSG Match? Report Suggests Good News For Knight Riders

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Monte-Carlo Masters 2026: Daniil Medvedev Destroys Racket After Double Bagel Loss To Matteo Berrettini – Watch

  2. Billie Jean King Cup 2026: Vishal Uppal Urges ‘More Heart’ After India’s 1-2 Defeat To Thailand

  3. India Vs Thailand, Billie Jean King Cup: Unforced Errors Haunt Vaishnavi; Rain Halts Sahaja's Match

  4. India At Billie Jean King Cup 2026: Asia-Oceania Group I Preview, Teams, Format - All You Need To Know

  5. Billie Jean King Cup: India Gear Up For BJK With Play-Off Berth On Their Mind

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhiyi Live Streaming, Badminton Asia Championship 2026: Watch Indian Players In Action Today

  4. Badminton Asia Championships 2026: PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy Advance With Wins; Lakshya Sen Crashes Out In Opening Round

  5. Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Ayush Shetty Stuns World No. 7 Lin Shi Feng In Opener

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: April 08, 2026

  2. Empty Hands, Rising Costs: Noida’s Workers Caught In A Crisis Loop

  3. Kashmir Celebrates US-Iran Ceasefire

  4. Assembly Elections 2026: Saffron Push Tests Red Bastions, Turns Thiruvananthapuram Into Battleground of Loyalties

  5. Kashmir Erupts In Celebration As US-Iran Ceasefire Halts Hostilities

Entertainment News

  1. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  2. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  3. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  4. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  5. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. US-Israel-Iran War News Updates: Iran Closes Strait Of Hormuz After Israeli Attacks On Lebanon

  2. ‘Gaza Doctrine’ in Lebanon: Airstrikes, Displacement, And A Familiar Pattern

  3. Sensex, Nifty Rally as Ceasefire Between US-Israel And Iran Calms Markets

  4. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  5. Cascading Consequences: Western War, Eastern Wounds

Latest Stories

  1. Assembly Elections 2026 Voting LIVE Updates: Voting Begins In Assam, Kerala, Puducherry

  2. US–Israel–Iran War LIVE Updates: Israel Continues Attack on Lebanon; Iran says Ceasefire is ‘Unreasonable’

  3. IPL Dispatch: Delhi Serves Up Rain-Free Thriller; Teams Reportedly Notified Of New Benched Player Rule

  4. Assembly Elections 2026: National People’s Party Aims For Maiden Victory In Assam

  5. Assam Campaign’s Final Hours Turn Bitter, Personal With Wives Of Sarma, Gogoi Being Targeted

  6. Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 20: Ranveer Singh's Film Beats Lifetime Haul Of Baahubali 2

  7. PV Sindhu Vs Ling Ching Wong Preview, Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Head-To-Head Record, Live Streaming

  8. Deepika Padukone Shuts Down Trolls Questioning Her ‘Silent Treatment’ On Dhurandhar 2