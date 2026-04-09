Assembly Elections 2026: SDPI’s Presence In Key Seats Sparks Vote-Split Concerns In Kerala

Karasseri points out that while the UDF has consistently labelled the SDPI an extremist organisation, the CPI(M) has mostly avoided such language. He added that even senior leaders have remained largely silent on the issue. Karasseri observes that the SDPI is gaining ground in southern Kerala, particularly in Travancore, where the IUML’s organisational presence is weaker than in its Malabar stronghold, creating space for the party to expand.