Elections

Congress Holds CEC Meeting To Finalise Candidates For Bihar, Odisha

The CEC also deliberated upon the candidates for Odisha and finalised the names of some seats.

Advertisement

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
PTI
Congress holds its meeting to finalise candidates for Bihar, Odisha | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Top Congress leaders held meeting in Delhi to discuss the party’s Lok Sabha poll candidates for Bihar and Odisha, with sources saying Mohammad Jawed and Tariq Anwar are likely to be fielded from Kishanganj and Katihar respectively.

ALSO READ | Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Shashi Tharoor vs Rajeev Chandrashekhar In Thiruvananthapuram Among Key Fights

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Sonia Gandhi, party general secretary K C Venugopal and the members of its Central Election Committee (CEC), including senior leaders Ambika Soni, Madhusudan Mistry and Salman Khurshid, were present at the meeting.

Nitish Kumar, Baba Siddique, Ashok Chavan, Jayant Chaudhary, Milind Deora, Jagadish Shettar (clockwise) - Getty Images
The Growing List Of Political Leaders Who Ditched INDIA Bloc for NDA-BJP, As Lok Sabha Polls Near

BY Outlook Web Desk

Advertisement

For discussions on Bihar seats, state unit chief Akhilesh Prasad Singh and AICC in-charge of state Mohan Prakash were present at the meeting.

ALSO READ | Meet Harsh Mahajan, Whose Rajya Sabha Move Stunned Himachal Congress

Sources said three seats in Bihar were discussed and Mohammad Jawed and Tariq Anwar are likely to be fielded from Kishanganj and Katihar respectively. Jawed is the sitting MP from Kishanganj.

Trinamool Congress Election Rally at Brigade Parade ground Kolkata. - Sandipan Chatterjee
Key Takeaways From TMC Candidate List: Yusuf Pathan Up Against Adhir Chowdhury, Nusrat Jahan Dropped

BY Outlook Web Desk

As part of the seat-sharing agreement among INDIA allies in Bihar, the RJD will be contesting 26 seats, nine more than it had fought in 2019, when it drew a blank. The Congress has got nine seats, as many as it had contested in the last elections, followed by the CPI(ML) Liberation three, and CPI and CPI(M) one each.

Advertisement

Among the seats given to the Congress are Kishanganj, Bihar’s lone Muslim-majority constituency that the party has been winning for some time, and adjoining Katihar where senior leader Anwar lost in 2019, having won in 2014 on an NCP ticket.

Nitish Kumar, Baba Siddique, Ashok Chavan, Jayant Chaudhary, Milind Deora, Jagadish Shettar (clockwise) - Getty Images
The Growing List Of Political Leaders Who Ditched INDIA Bloc for NDA-BJP, As Lok Sabha Polls Near

BY Outlook Web Desk

The CEC also deliberated upon the candidates for Odisha and finalised the names of some seats.

AICC Odisha in-charge Ajoy Kumar and Odisha Congress chief Sarat Pattanayak were present during the meeting.

The Congress has held several rounds of CEC meetings. Till now, the party has named a total of 211 candidates for the Lok Sabha polls.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. 'The Great Indian Kapil Show': Ranbir Kapoor Remembers Father Rishi Kapoor Beating Him When He Was 9
  2. Sports World LIVE: Sri Lanka In Driver's Seat Against Bangladesh On Day 3 Of 2nd Test
  3. 'Student Of The Year 3': Karan Johar Reveals 'Nocturnal Burger' Director Reema Maya Will Helm The Web Series
  4. Sena Versus Sena: Mapping Shiv Sena's Ideological Birth, Reign And Split Identity
  5. Women's League Cup: Arsenal Win Record 7th Title, End Chelsea's Quadruple Hopes
  6. Hop, Skip, Slip: Navigating Alliances With Nitish Kumar-Led Party
  7. April Fool's Day: Famous Pranks From Bollywood Movies Which Will Make You Go ROFL
  8. Arvind Kejriwal Arrest News LIVE: Delhi CM Brought To Tihar Jail; ED Says He Named Atishi During Questioning