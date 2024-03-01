Meet Harsh Mahajan, Whose Rajya Sabha Move Stunned Himachal Congress

“I have never lost any election. Everyone is feeling suffocated under Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu's rule. So, I am in touch with many MLAs. All are my old friends. They should vote according to their conscience,” declared Harsh Mahajan after filing his nomination papers for the lone Rajya Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh.

This was hours before Congress nominee and noted Supreme Court lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi arrived at the scene to file his papers.

True to his words, Mahajan, 69, a former Congress minister and staunch lieutenant cum- political strategist of six-time Chief Minister late Virbhadra Singh, outmanoeuvred and surprised everyone, not alone in Himachal Pradesh—a gentle state—but also the country, thereby winning an impossible battle for the Upper House of Parliament via cross-voting.