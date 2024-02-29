BJP-Led NDA Short By Only 3 Seats For Rajya Sabha Majority: What Do Numbers Say

The Rajya Sabha election results on February 27 hold considerable implications on national politics, particularly with the BJP gaining two additional seats, bringing the BJP-led NDA's total to 118, just three seats short of the majority mark of 121 in the 245-member Upper House.
National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is a conservative political alliance led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
This comes as six MLAs cross-voted in favour of the BJP. Out of the 56 Rajya Sabha seats contested this month, 41 members were elected unopposed. However, contested elections were held for 15 seats, including 10 in Uttar Pradesh, four in Karnataka, and one in Himachal Pradesh.
In this round of elections, the BJP secured victory in 30 out of the 56 seats, elevating its total count in the Upper House to 97, while the NDA's tally reached 118.
The majority mark in the 245-member Upper House is 123. However, with five seats currently vacant—four in Jammu and Kashmir under the President's Rule and one in the nominated member category—the effective strength of the House is 240, with the majority mark adjusted to 121.
Having a majority in the Upper House is very crucial for the ruling government as several key legislations have been stuck in the past due to lack of strength.
Despite its dominance in the Lower House, the BJP has previously sought support from parties like the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) to overcome legislative hurdles in the Rajya Sabha.
For the Congress-led Opposition, a minority position in the Rajya Sabha would push them into a corner.