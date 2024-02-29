BJP-Led NDA Short By Only 3 Seats For Rajya Sabha Majority: What Do Numbers Say

The Rajya Sabha election results on February 27 hold considerable implications on national politics, particularly with the BJP gaining two additional seats, bringing the BJP-led NDA's total to 118, just three seats short of the majority mark of 121 in the 245-member Upper House.

National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is a conservative political alliance led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

This comes as six MLAs cross-voted in favour of the BJP. Out of the 56 Rajya Sabha seats contested this month, 41 members were elected unopposed. However, contested elections were held for 15 seats, including 10 in Uttar Pradesh, four in Karnataka, and one in Himachal Pradesh.