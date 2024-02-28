Congress Majority In Question After Rajya Sabha Cross-Voting | Himachal Assembly In Numbers

The Congress party is at risk of losing power in Himachal Pradesh, a state it has governed independently, following a political upheaval less than two years after seizing power from its perennial rival, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The state descended into chaos with the recent election for the only Rajya Sabha seat at the centre.

Six Congress MLAs crossed-voted in the Rajya Sabha election on Tuesday, resulting in a victory for BJP candidate Harsh Mahajan. The rebel MLAs – including Rajinder Rana and Ravi Thakur – spent last night in a hotel in BJP-ruled Haryana’s Panchkula and left for Shimla in the morning.