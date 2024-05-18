Elections

'Bulldozer Justice Signature Of UP Govt....': Congress Hits Back To PM Modi Over 'Bulldozer' Remarks; Seeks EC Action

Congress' reaction came as PM Modi, while campaigning in Uttar Pradesh on Friday, had claimed that the Congress and the SP would run a bulldozer over the Ram temple if elected to power, and asked them to take lessons from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on where bulldozers should be used instead.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge | Photo: PTI
Taking a strong obejction to PM Narendra Moid's charge that the party will "bulldoze the Ram temple" if elected to power, the Congress on Saturday sought Election Comission's intervention accusing the prime miniser of instigating people

About Modi's 'bulldozer' remark

While campaigning in Uttar Pradesh on Friday, PM Modi had claimed that the Congress and the SP would run a bulldozer over the Ram temple if elected to power and asked them to take lessons from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on where bulldozers should be used instead.

"If the SP and the Congress come to power, they will send Ram Lalla back to the tent and bulldoze the temple," he claimed.

PM Modi addresses an election rally in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh. - PTI
Congress, SP Will Run Bulldozer Over Ram Temple If Voted To Power, Says PM Modi

BY PTI

What did Congress say?

Congress president Mallikarjun Khharge, in his reaction, said Modi is inciting people by saying such things that are impossible as "we cannot do such things".

"The people of the country know that this will never happen. After our government comes, everything will be protected. This is what our constitution says, we will work under the constitution only," he said.

"It is the BJP that uses the bulldozer. We have never run a bulldozer on anyone till date. The Election Commission should take action against Modi ji and the BJP for saying such things about the temple of God which is currently under construction by the trust. By saying such things, they are creating anger among the public. They are inciting the public, they are instigating them.

"The Prime Minister himself is giving instigative speeches, action should be taken against him. If some small leader had done this, we would not have paid attention, but the person sitting on the post of Prime Minister is speaking such language," Kharge said in a post on X.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had written a letter to INDIA bloc partners expressing doubts over poll turnout data released by the EC - X/@ECISVEEP | @kharge
EC Slams Congress Kharge Over Letter Doubting Poll Turnout: 'Deliberate Attempt To Spread Confusion'

BY Outlook Web Desk

P Chidambaram hits back to PM Modi

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said the party in its manifesto has promised to "put an end to the weaponisation of laws, arbitrary searches, seizures and attachments, arbitrary and indiscriminate arrests, third-degree methods, prolonged custody, custodial deaths, and bulldozer justice".

"That is a complete answer to the outrageous and false charge that the I.N.D.I.A. bloc will take bulldozers to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya," he said in a post on X.

"Bulldozer justice may be the signature tune of the chief minister of U.P., but it is anathema to the Congress and the I.N.D.I.A. bloc," the former union minister also said.

