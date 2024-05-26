Elections

‘Congress Changed Constitution In 1976’: Rajnath Singh

Union Minister and BJP leader Rajnath Singh's remarks come after claims by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi that the BJP will "tear up and throw away" the Constitution if it retains power.

Photo: PTI
Union Minister and BJP leader Rajnath Singh has said former Prime Minister and Congress leader Indira Gandhi changed Constitution for the first time in 1976. Singh also said BJP will never change the Constitution.

Singh has reportedly said the Congress had changed the Preamble in 1976, but is now trying to unnecessarily target the BJP and make it a poll issue.

"In 1976, the first time a change was made to the Preamble of the Indian Constitution. And that was done by Indira Gandhi," Singh was quoted by NDTV as saying.

"And our constituent assembly was then of the consensus that amendments can be made to the Constitution as required. Congress and other political parties have done this a lot. But there is no question of making changes in the preamble. But they did it, and are now trying to blame us. The BJP does not even think about it," he said as per the report.

Singh's remarks come after claims by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi that the BJP will "tear up and throw away" the Constitution if it retains power.

The similar apprehensions have been expressed by other Opposition leaders of INDIA-bloc. The leaders have been claiming that BJP will change Constitution if it comes to power for the third time in the country. Six phases of the ongoing seven phase Lok Sabha elections have already been held, with results to be announced on June 4 after the final round of voting on June 1.

"Why would we end reservation? This country needs reservation for OBC, ST. They (Opposition) are the ones talking about giving reservations on the basis of religion. But we say that in no situation will we give religion-based reservation as the Constitution does not allow it," Singh was quoted as saying.

