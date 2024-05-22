Elections

'BJP To Bag 305 Seats': US Political Scientist Ian Bremmer's Numbers In Line With Prashant Kishore's Prediction

Ian Bremmer, a well-known political scientist, is the founder and President of political risk research and consulting firm Eurasia Group.

US political scientist Ian Bremmer | Photo: LinkedIn
Amid all kinds of speculations over what will be the end result of the ongoing high-octane Lok Sabha elections across the nation, US political scientist Ian Bremmer on Wednesday predicted 305 seats for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Notably, Bremmer's numerical figures shared a striking similarity will the numbers predicted by political strategist Prashant Kishor for the BJP on Tuesday. In a media interview, Kishor said the BJP won't go down below 270 seats and most likely win 300-plus seats. 

Who is Ian Bremmer?

Ian Bremmer, a well-known political scientist, is the founder and President of political risk research and consulting firm Eurasia Group.

About Ian Bremmer's poll prediction for the BJP

Commenting on the possible poll results, Bremmer mentioned, "Prediction for elections for Eurasia group is 305±10 seats,"

"Really not much of a change from what we saw 5 years ago", he further added.

According to Bremmer, the Indian general election, from a global political perspective, is "the only thing that looks stable and consistent...everything else (including the United States election due in November) is problematic".

"This is also a country that was very inward-focused for a long time, but this region is now becoming much more of a global leader", Bremmer continued.

"... We have an enormous amount of macro-level geopolitical uncertainty and the future of globalisation is not going the way companies want it to. Politics is inserting itself into the global marketplace... wars, US-China relations, and the US election are all a big part of that," he said.

"All of these not being managed well and these pressures are more negative. In fact, the only thing that looks stable and consistent, politically, is the India election. Everything else looks problematic."

