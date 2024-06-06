Elections

BJD Forms Committee To Examine Cause Of Election Defeat

BJD's Kendrapara MLA Ganeswar Behera said the decision was taken at a meeting chaired by party president Naveen Patnaik with the newly-elected legislators.

Social media
BJD forms committee to examine cause of defeat in Odisha Assembly Elections 2024 | Photo: Social media
info_icon

The BJD will form a committee to examine the cause of its defeat in the elections in Odisha, a party leader has said.

"The party has decided to form a committee, which will submit its report to the president," he said on Wednesday.

"We will have to wait for the report of the committee on the cause of the defeat," he said.

The BJP stormed to power in Odisha on Tuesday, securing 78 of the 147 assembly seats and bringing an end to the Naveen Patnaik-led BJD government that ruled the state for 24 years.

The BJD managed to win 51 seats, while the Congress bagged 14 constituencies. The CPI (M) got one seat, and three Independent candidates also emerged victorious.

