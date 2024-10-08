Elections

Assembly Results Today: Will Haryana, J&K Defy Exit Polls? What Projections Say

Several pollsters revealed their projections for both Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana on October 5, indicating a change in power in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Haryana and a possible hung cabinet in Jammu and Kashmir but with an edge to the Congress-National Congress alliance.

Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 2nd Phase voting_1
J&K Assembly elections, 2nd Phase voting: People wait in queues to cast their votes in Srinagar | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Results for the high-octane assembly elections in Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir, which took place through phases in September and October, and will be out on Tuesday, October 8, as counting of votes takes place from 8 am.

Several pollsters revealed their projections for both Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana on October 5, indicating a change in power in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Haryana and a possible hung cabinet in Jammu and Kashmir but with an edge to the Congress-National Congress alliance.

During the Lok Sabha election exit polls, the projections by the pollsters were way different than the actual results leading to people and politicians question the value of the predictions. The pollsters predicted BJP to win nearly 400 seats in Lok Sabha but the party ended up winning 240 seats.

Nevertheless, exit polls are part of the election coverage and several pollsters share their assumptions based on surveys done by them at polling stations by interacting with the voters and in several other ways to understand the trend of the results.

The exit polls are never a definite prediction of the results but captures the sentiment of the public as they engage in the electoral process.

Follow For LIVE Updates On Haryana Assembly Election Results 2024

Haryana Assembly Elections Exit Polls

The Haryana assembly elections were held in a single phase on October 5, 2024 and the votes will be counted today. Chief Minister and BJP candidate Nayab Singh Saini currently lead the 90-seat assembly.

The major parties aiming for the CM seat are BJP, Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, Jannayak Janta Party-Azad Samaj Party alliance.

'Dainik Bhaskar' predicted the Congress getting 44-54 seats and the BJP 15-29 seats in the 90-member Haryana Assembly. The C-Voter-India Today polls gave Congress 50-58 seats and the BJP 20-28 seats in Haryana, while the Republic Bharat-Matrize polls put the Congress tally even higher at 55-62 seats as against the BJP's 18-24.

The Red Mike-Datansh exit poll gave the Congress 50-55 seats in Haryana and the BJP at 20-25, while Dhruv Research pegged the Congress at 50-64 and the BJP at 22-32.

Peoples' Pulse exit poll gave the Congress 49-60 seats and the BJP 20-32 seats in Haryana. Most exit polls pegged the INLD's tally higher than that of the JJP, while others were seen getting up to 10 seats.

PollsterBJPCongressOthers
Dainik Bhaskar15-2944-544-10
Peoples' Pulse20-3249-603-5
Republic-Matrize poll18-2455-622-5
India Today-CVoter20-2850-5810-14
News24-Chanakya18-2455-62
Dhruv Research50-6422-324-8
Red Mike-Datansh20-2550-55

The BJP has governed Haryana since 2014, led by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. Following a successful 2019 election, they formed a coalition with the JJP, appointing Dushyant Singh Chautala as deputy chief minister.

However, in March this year, both Khattar and Chautala stepped down ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, paving the way for Nayab Singh Saini, an influential OBC leader, to take over as chief minister.

The JJP subsequently ended its alliance with the BJP and joined in alliance with ASP later.

Meanwhile, the Congress party is aiming to regain power, with former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda spearheading their election campaign.

Follow For LIVE Updates On Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Election Results 2024

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections Exit Polls

The assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir took place through three phases (September 18, 25 and October 1). This is the first time the union territory is voting since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2014.

The major parties who are aiming to regain power in J&K are BJP, National Conference- Congress alliance, People's Democratic Party and some other parties are also running in several seats along with independent candidates.

The India Today-CVoter survey have put the National Conference-Congress alliance at 40-48 seats and the BJP at 27-32 seats in the 90-member assembly of the Union Territory.

Dainik Bhaskar pegged the National Conference (NC)-Congress alliance at 35-40 and the BJP at 20-25 in Jammu and Kashmir, while Axis My India polls gave NC-Congress between 35 and 45 seats, the BJP in the range of 24-34 and others 4-10 seats.

Peoples' Pulse saw the NC-Congress alliance getting 46-50 seats as against the BJP's 23-27, while Republic-Gulistan put the NC-Congress tally at 31-36 as against the BJP's 28-30.

In different polls, the PDP was seen winning between five and 12 seats, while others were also seen bagging four-16 seats.

PollsterBJPNC-CongPDPOthers
People's Pulse23-2746-507-114-5
India Today-CVoter27-3240-486-126-11
Republic-Gulistan28-3031-365-78-16
Dainik Bhaskar20-2535-404-712-18

Some pollsters predict that BJP will perform better in Jammu compared to the Kashmir region.

India Today-CVoter predicts that in Jammu region NC and Congress alliance may win 11-15 seats while BJP may secure 27-31 seats.

And for Kashmir region, according to CVoter, the NC alliance might be able to score well will 29-33 seats and in contrary BJP may win one seat. PDP and other parties are expected to gather more seats in Kashmir region compared to Jammu, as per CVoter.

Some of the prominent candidates who were in fray in Jammu and Kahsmir are - Ravinder Raina (BJP, Nowshera), Choudhary Lal Singh (Congress, Basohli), Sham Lal Sharma, (BJP, Jammu North), Raman Bhalla, (Congress, RS Pura – Jammu South), Jugal Kishore Sharma (independent, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi) Pawan Khajuria (independent, Udhampur East), Raman Bhalla (R S Pura), Usman Majid (Bandipora), Pawan Khajuria (independent, Udhampur East), Nazir Ahmad Khan (Gurez) and Taj Mohiuddin (Uri).

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IRE Vs SA, 3rd ODI: Ireland Salvage Pride To Avoid Clean Sweep Against South Africa
  2. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Sarfaraz Khan To Miss Mumbai's Season Opener
  3. Sheffield Shield 2024-25 Live Streaming: Schedule, Venues, Squads - All Details Of Australia’s FC Tournament
  4. T20 Spring Challenge 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch, Schedule - All You Need To Know
  5. PAK Vs ENG, 1st Test: Brendon McCullum Insists England Not Missing James Anderson's Coaching
Football News
  1. Manchester City, Premier League Claim Win Over Commercial Deals After Independent Panel Verdict
  2. UEFA Nations League: ENG Skipper Harry Kane Joins Squad After after Injury Doubts In Bayern Munich Match
  3. UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Matchday 3 Games On TV And Online
  4. Manchester City: MCFC Boss Pep Guardiola Admits Ederson's Exit Was Close
  5. Santosh Trophy 2024: Hyderabad To Host Final Rounds Of 78th National Football Championship
Tennis News
  1. Japan Open 2024: Naomi Osaka Pulls Out Of The Tournament Due To Injury
  2. Shanghai Masters: Fritz, Dimitrov Advance After Rain-Delayed Second Round
  3. Davis Cup 2025: India Drawn Against Togo In World Group I Play-Offs
  4. China Open 2024: Gauff Lands Her Second Career WTA 1000 Title - In Pics
  5. China Open 2024: Gauff Took A Relaxed Approach Against Muchova In The Final
Hockey News
  1. 'I Can Never Give Up': Vivek Sagar Prasad On A Mission To Take Indian Hockey Places
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup: PR Sreejesh Set For His First Assignment As India Junior Hockey Coach
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Credits HIL For Personal Growth, Excited At League's Return
  4. Hockey India League 2024-25: Dates, Venues, Teams, Player Auction, And What's New?
  5. Hockey India League Returns After Seven-Year Gap - Check Out All Details

Trending Stories

National News
  1. J&K Election Results 2024 LIVE: Counting Of Votes Begin Amid Tightened Security
  2. Haryana Election Results 2024 LIVE: Counting Of Votes Begin At 8 AM To Decide Fate Of Haryana
  3. Assembly Results Today: Will Haryana, J&K Defy Exit Polls? What Projections Say
  4. Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Agniveer, Farmers And Employment Take Centre Stage
  5. Haryana Elections 2024: Will Caste Lines Impact Results?
Entertainment News
  1. Kunal Kamra Wants You to Reconsider Saying “The Process is the Punishment” at Parties
  2. Shubhra Chaturvedi: An ‘Andolanjeevi’ Artist  
  3. Manvat Murders Review: Ashish Bende’s Police Procedural is Too Sedate to Grip
  4. Kashmir’s Timeless Hamlet
  5. Kashmir Chronicles: A Cinema In The Offing
US News
  1. Supreme Court Rules Against Biden’s Push For Emergency Abortion Care In Texas Hospitals
  2. How Hurricane Helene Devastated Western North Carolina |Details
  3. Trump Returns To Site Of Assassination Attempt; China Accused Of Interference | Latest On US Elections 2024
  4. Hurricane Helene Death Toll Rises To 227 As Search Ops Continue
  5. Hurricane Leslie Strengthens To Category 1. What To Know About Its Path And Impact
World News
  1. Supreme Court Rules Against Biden’s Push For Emergency Abortion Care In Texas Hospitals
  2. Downing Street Reshuffle: UK PM Keir Starmer Announces New Chief Of Staff
  3. Israel's War In Gaza: A Year Of Death And Destruction Leaves Scars That May Never Heal
  4. Hurricane Milton Intensifies To Category 2, Florida Prepares For Mass Evacuations
  5. Imran Khan Banned From Meeting Wife, Lawyers And Party Members Till Oct 18 Over 'Security Concerns'
Latest Stories
  1. Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Who Won Yesterday? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  2. India Match Pakistan's World Record After Bowling Out Bangladesh In First T20I
  3. Daily Horoscope, October 7, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  4. Pakistan: 2 Chinese Nationals Dead After Targeted Explosion Near Karachi Airport | What We Know
  5. Durga Puja 2024: Rituals And Astrological Significance Of The Festival
  6. Middle East Conflict: Links To Jerusalem, Iran's Support For Gaza, Its Allies Hezbollah, Houthis - Explained
  7. IAF Chennai Airshow: Dehydration, Heatsroke Claim 5 Lives, 100 Hospitalised
  8. One Year Later, Israel's Bombardment Of Gaza Expands To Lebanon | Where The War Stands