Arvind Kejriwal To Participate In First Roadshow After Bail In South Delhi Tomorrow

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced that he will participate in a roadshow in South Delhi on May 11 evening along with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann.
This will be Kejriwal's first roadshow after walking out of Tihar Jail on Friday.
This comes only hours after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief was granted interim bail till June 1 by the Supreme Court in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.
As the chief minister reached his residence in the Civil Lines area around 8.20 pm from Tihar Jail on Friday he spoke to the reporters when he said, "There is a roadshow in South Delhi. I will participate in the roadshow with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann."
AAP has fielded Sahi Ram Pahalwan from the South Delhi parliamentary constituency.
Under a seat-sharing arrangement between the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the former has fielded candidates from three Lok Sabha seats in Delhi while the latter is contesting from the remaining four.