Arvind Kejriwal's Journey From Jail To Short Yet Much-Needed Bail For AAP

The Supreme Court on Friday granted interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal till June 1 to campaign in the Lok Sabha elections 2024.
Delhi CM and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED)
Arvind Kerjiwal was arrested he skipped ED summons multiple times in connection with a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy 'scam'
Arvind Kejriwal, who had called his arrest 'illegal' was subsequently sent to judicial custody and was lodged in Delhi's Tihar jail for the same
Kejriwal had told SC that his "illegal arrest" in case constitutes an unprecedented assault on tenets of democracy based on "free and fair elections" and "federalism".
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita, who had hit the streets to campaign for the AAP in his absence, on Friday hailed the Supreme Court's decision as a "victory of democracy" and said the relief is the result of prayers and blessings of millions of people.
During Kejriwal's time in the Tihar jail, the Aam Aadmi Party had complained of 'ill-treatment' to him in prison and had said his severe diabetic condition may worsen if that continues . Tihar jail authorities had denied the claims.
Arrested in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam, Kejriwal will have to surrender and go back to jail on June 2. June 1 is the last day of the seven-phase elections.
The release of Arvind Kejriwal comes as a big relief for his party which was campaigning without its key figure for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Kejriwal's wife Sunita also hit the streets to campaign for the party in his absence.
Elections in Delhi will be held in the sixth phase on May 25. The AAP is contesting in four of the seven seats as part of a seat-sharing arrangement with INDIA bloc partner Congress.