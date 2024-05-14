Elections

Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi To Campaign In Odisha On Wednesday

Amit Shah will hold a roadshow and two public meetings on Wednesday, while Rahul Gandhi will join a bike rally and address an election rally on Wednesday.

PTI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (L), Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (R) Photo: PTI
info_icon

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address election rallies in support of their respective party candidates in Odisha on Wednesday.

Lok Sabha and Assembly elections are being held simultaneously in Odisha.

Shah will hold a roadshow and two public meetings on Wednesday, while Rahul Gandhi will join a bike rally and address an election rally on Wednesday.

Sources in BJP said that Shah after his arrival in Bhubaneswar will address two public meetings at Sorada under the Aska Lok Sabha seat and at Boudh under Kandhamal Parliamentary constituency before coming to Cuttack to attend a roadshow in the evening.

Rourkela and Kantabanji, the second seat from where BJD president and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is contesting the Assembly polls, have reportedly been omitted from Shah's itinerary, according to BJP sources.

Congress candidate from Bolangir assembly segment Samarendra Mishra said Gandhi will join a bike rally and attend address a public meeting at Bolangir on Wednesday.

