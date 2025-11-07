Amit Shah Claims Opposition Has 'No Development Agenda', Accuses RJD-Congress Of 'Patronising Infiltrators'

Union Minister Amit Shah said on Friday that the RJD-Congress alliance did "not do anything for the poor" during their tenure in the state, except from "patronising infiltrators," and that the opposition leaders have "no development" program for Bihar.



He unleashed a scathing attack on Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad during a rally in Jamui, claiming that "those concerned only about the welfare of their sons and daughters cannot make Bihar developed."