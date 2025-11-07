Amit Shah Claims Opposition Has 'No Development Agenda', Accuses RJD-Congress Of 'Patronising Infiltrators'

At a rally in Jamui, the Union Home Minister urged voters to back NDA for another term, promising to make Bihar “flood-free” and among India’s developed states.

Amit Shah
Amit Shah Promises Defen se Corridor, Industries in Every Bihar District if NDA Wins Photo: PTI
  • Amit Shah accused the RJD-Congress combine of neglecting the poor and promoting “infiltrators” during their rule.

  • He said leaders like Lalu Prasad and Sonia Gandhi only worked for their families, not Bihar’s development.

  • Shah announced projects including an EV cluster, defence corridor, and new highways and colleges, claiming Modi ended Naxalism in the state.

Union Minister Amit Shah said on Friday that the RJD-Congress alliance did "not do anything for the poor" during their tenure in the state, except from "patronising infiltrators," and that the opposition leaders have "no development" program for Bihar.

He unleashed a scathing attack on Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad during a rally in Jamui, claiming that "those concerned only about the welfare of their sons and daughters cannot make Bihar developed."

"Give us a mandate for five more years, and Bihar will be counted among the developed states. It will be made free from floods. Lalu-Rabri-Rahul have no development agenda," Shah claimed.

He also alleged, "They did not do anything for the poor, barring patronising infiltrators who are usurping poor people's jobs, foodgrain and resources. Do you think that those who are concerned only about the welfare of their sons and daughters can make Bihar a developed state? They can't."

Shah claimed that Maoists "reigned supreme in Bihar's Gaya, Aurangabad, Jamui and several other regions during Lalu's regime" and it was "Prime Minister Narendra Modi who eliminated Naxalism from Bihar".

"If you want to prevent 'jungle raj', vote for NDA," Shah told the rally.

If the NDA holds onto power in the state, he pledged to change the face of Bihar.

An electric vehicle manufacturing cluster, an ordinance factory, a defence corridor, a network of top-notch motorways, roads, medical colleges, and engineering institutes are just a few of the several projects that the previous president of the BJP promised.

With PTI inputs.

