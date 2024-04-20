Elections

Actor Varsha Priyadarshini Among 9 BJD Nominees For Odisha Assembly Polls

While announcing the sixth list of candidates for the assembly elections, the ruling party in the state denied nomination to seven sitting MLAs.

Advertisement

X%2FPTI
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik announced BJD's 6th candidates list for state assembly polls Photo: X/PTI
info_icon

The BJD on Saturday nominated nine more candidates, including Odia film actor Varsha Priyadarshini, for the upcoming Odisha assembly elections.

While announcing the sixth list of candidates for the assembly elections, the ruling party in the state denied nomination to seven sitting MLAs.

Priyadarshini, who joined the BJD on Thursday, got a ticket for the Barchana assembly segment, while Congress turncoat Ganeswar Behera, will contest from Kendrapara as a nominee of the ruling party.

The Odia film star replaced sitting MLA Amarprasad Satpathy.

Sanatan Mahakud was named as the BJD candidate for the Champua assembly seat as incumbent legislator Minakhi Mahanta was denied a ticket this time.

Advertisement

Former MLA Raghunath Sahu will contest from the Chilika assembly segment as the BJD candidate, while Abhimanyu Sethi will be the party nominee from Anandpur where sitting legislator Bhagirathi Sethi was denied re-nomination.

The party had earlier expelled Chilika MLA Prasant Jagdev.

The BJD fielded Subhashini Sahu from Simulia, replacing incumbent MLA Jyoti Ranjan Panigrahi.

Bidyasmita Mahalik will contest from the Remuna assembly seat on a BJD ticket as the party had earlier expelled Sudhasu Sekhar Parida, the sitting MLA.

Dr Debashis Marndi got a BJD ticket for the Saraskana assembly seat while the party re-nominated minister Basanti Hembram in the Karanjia seat.

Advertisement

The BJD has so far announced the names of 135 candidates for elections to the 147-member assembly in Odisha.

The party has already nominated candidates for all 21 Lok Sabha seats.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Samridhii Shukla Has THIS To Say About Rumours Of Not Getting Along With Shehzada Dhami
  2. Dibakar Banerjee Reveals Why He Cast Fresh Faces For 'LSD 2', Shares Singers Refusing To Sing Due To 'Provocative' Content
  3. Pakistan Vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch PAK Vs NZ Match Online
  4. Ankita Lokhande Reveals Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Is 'Going Through A Lot', Says She Believes He Will Get Justice Soon
  5. Divyanka Tripathi Breaks Two Bones, To Undergo Surgery; Informs Vivek Dahiya
  6. Israel-Iran News: No Immediate Plan For Retaliation, Says Iran; Air India Suspends Flights To Israel
  7. Lok Sabha Election Phase 1 Voting Ends With 60% Polling; Tripura Records Highest Turnout, Bihar Lowest | Updates
  8. Sports Highlights: Iga Swiatek Pips Emma Raducanu, Enters Stuttgart Open Final