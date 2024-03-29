Elections

14 Candidates Contesting In 2 LS Seats In Arunachal

Eight independent candidates are fighting the Lok Sabha polls from the two constituencies.

Advertisement

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
14 candidates to contest for 2 Lok Sabha Seats in Arunachal
info_icon

Fourteen candidates are in the fray for the two Lok Sabha seats in Arunachal Pradesh, which will go to polls on April 19, an official said on Friday.

Eight candidates will contest in the Arunachal West Lok Sabha constituency from where Union Earth Sciences minister Kiren Rijiju and Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee president Nabam Tuki are trying their luck.

The total number of candidates, contesting in the Arunachal East parliamentary constituency, is six after the nomination of Techi Rana, an independent candidate, was found invalid during scrutiny on Thursday, the official said.

Eight independent candidates are fighting the Lok Sabha polls from the two constituencies.

Advertisement

Besides Lok Sabha polls, assembly elections in the northeastern state will be held on April 19.

Altogether 169 candidates are in the fray for the 60 assembly seats, the official said.

The number of valid nominations for the assembly elections includes 59 of the BJP, 23 of the Congress, 16 of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and 23 of the National People’s Party (NPP).

There are 29 independent candidates in the assembly elections, he added.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. A Political Timeline of Shiv Sena: Tracing The Rise, Reign And Rupture
  2. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Wife Aaliya Confirms Reconciliation With The Actor: No Option, Have Completely Surrendered
  3. SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad Win A Run-Fest
  4. Lights, Camera, Politics: 5 Must-Watch Political Dramas That Should Be On Your Watchlist
  5. SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: All The Broken Records From 'Insane' Run-Fest In Hyderabad
  6. Nationalist Congress Party: Power Of The Pawars
  7. Sports World: PV Sindhu Reaches Madrid Spain Masters Quarters - As It Happened
  8. Arvind Kejriwal ED Arrest: Delhi CM's Custody Extended Until April 1; 'Not Keeping Well, He Is Harassed A Lot' Claims Wife Sunita