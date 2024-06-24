Education

TS Inter Supply Result 2024: TSBIE 1st 2nd Year Inter Supplementary Results Declared | How And Where To Check?

Students who appeared for the Inter 1st and 2nd Year supplementary exams can now download their scorecards from the official website. Direct link and steps are mentioned below.

Screengrab from official website
TS Inter Supply Result 2024: TSBIE 1st 2nd Year Inter Supplementary Results Declared
info_icon

Telangana State Board Of Intermediate Education has declared the results for the TS Inter Supplementary 2024 Exams. Students who appeared for the Inter 1st and 2nd Year supplementary exams can now download their scorecards from the official website - tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

As per the press conference conducted by the state board, the pass percentage for the Inter 1st Year TS Supply Result was recorded at 63 percent. The pass percentage for the Inter 2nd Year Supplementary was recorded at 43.27 percent.

TS Inter Supply Result 2024 - Direct Link To Check Scorecard

TS Inter 1st Year Result (Manabadi) | TS Inter 2nd Year Result (Manabadi) | TS Inter Supply Result Official Website

TS Inter Supply Result 2024 - How To Check Result?

  • Visit the official website - tsbie.cgg.gov.in

  • On the homepage, click on the link for IPASE 1st 2nd Year Result 2024

  • Select your year and enter your hall ticket and other details asked for.

  • Your TS Inter Supplementary Result 2024 will be displayed on the screen.

  • Download and take a printout for future reference.

For the Inter 1st Year Supplementary Result, a total of 1.62 lakh students cleared the exams. The IPASE Supplementary exams were conducted for those students who failed to clear one subject or more in the TS Inter Exams 2024.

For the TS Inter Result 2024, a total of 61.06 percent of students passed the first year exam and 69.46 percent passed the second year exam.

