Outlook-ICARE Rankings 2026: Top 20 Pharmacy Institutes

|Rank 2026
|Top 20 Institute
|Faculty & Students 250
|Student Achievements 150
|Infrastructure & Facilities 200
|Alumni Success 200
|Industry Connections & Opportunities 200
|Total Score 1000
|1
|Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences Manipal
|240.59
|126.1
|184.07
|176.93
|183.23
|910.92
|2
|BLDE Association's Shri. Sanganabasava Mahaswamiji College of Pharmacy and Research Centre Vijayapura
|239.96
|126.01
|183.62
|176.23
|183.23
|909.03
|3
|Sri Ramachandra Faculty of Pharmacy Chennai
|239.48
|125.68
|183.07
|175.7
|183.23
|907.18
|4
|GLA University Mathura
|239.37
|125.14
|182.85
|175.43
|183.23
|906
|5
|Chitkara College of Pharmacy Rajpura
|239.13
|124.28
|182.56
|174.85
|183.23
|904.04
|6
|Department of Pharma Sciences Chandigarh University Mohali
|238.89
|123.5
|182.04
|173.99
|183.23
|901.61
|7
|Krupanidhi College of Pharmacy Bangalore
|238.69
|123.39
|181.32
|173.97
|183.23
|900.59
|8
|Noida Institute of Engineering & Technology (NIET) Greater Noida
|237.89
|122.94
|181.18
|173.03
|183.23
|898.26
|9
|Department of Pharmacology Santosh University Ghaziabad
|237.5
|122.89
|180.27
|172.49
|183.2
|896.37
|10
|Guru Nanak Institute of Pharmaceutical Science & Technology Panihati
|236.78
|122.07
|179.44
|171.69
|183.23
|893.21
|11
|M.S. Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences Bengaluru
|236.32
|121.57
|178.76
|171.28
|183.23
|891.15
|12
|School of Pharmacy JIS University Kolkata
|235.66
|120.88
|178.48
|170.85
|183.23
|889.1
|13
|Sri Aurobindo Institute of Pharmacy Indore
|235.37
|120.27
|178.35
|169.88
|183.23
|887.1
|14
|Oriental College of Pharmacy (OCP) Bhopal
|235.1
|119.42
|178.27
|168.92
|183.23
|884.94
|15
|Arka Jain University Jamshedpur
|234.77
|118.44
|177.28
|168.8
|183.23
|882.55
|16
|SVKM's Dr. Bhanuben Nanavati College of Pharmacy Mumbai
|234.5
|118
|177.5
|169
|183
|882
|17
|Tula's Institute of Pharmacy Dehradun
|233
|117.5
|176
|168.5
|182
|877
|18
|S.F. College of Pharmacy Moga
|232.5
|116
|175.5
|167
|181.5
|872.5
|19
|Poona College of Pharmacy Pune
|231
|115.5
|174
|166.5
|180
|867
|20
|L.M. College of Pharmacy Ahmedabad
|230.5
|114
|173.5
|165
|179.5
|862.5
(This story appeared in Outlook magazine’s August 3 issue, 'The AI Divide', which focuses on how India's AI education ambitions are colliding with the reality of inadequate digital infrastructure, undertrained teachers and AI tools that are not built around Indian students' cultural context)