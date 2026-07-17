Outlook-ICARE Rankings 2026: Top 20 Pharmacy Institutes

O
Outlook Bureau
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Are you looking for the best pharmacy institutes in India? Check out Outlook-ICARE's annual ranking of India’s top 20 pharmacy institutes for 2026 to make an informed choice based on multiple parameters.

Outlook-ICARE Rankings 2026: Top 20 Pharmacy Institutes
Outlook-ICARE Rankings 2026: Top 20 Pharmacy Institutes
Rank 2026Top 20 InstituteFaculty & Students 250Student Achievements 150Infrastructure & Facilities 200Alumni Success 200Industry Connections & Opportunities 200Total Score  1000
1Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences Manipal240.59126.1184.07176.93183.23910.92
2BLDE Association's Shri. Sanganabasava Mahaswamiji College of Pharmacy and Research Centre Vijayapura239.96126.01183.62176.23183.23909.03
3Sri Ramachandra Faculty of Pharmacy Chennai239.48125.68183.07175.7183.23907.18
4GLA University Mathura239.37125.14182.85175.43183.23906
5Chitkara College of Pharmacy Rajpura239.13124.28182.56174.85183.23904.04
6Department of Pharma Sciences Chandigarh University Mohali238.89123.5182.04173.99183.23901.61
7Krupanidhi College of Pharmacy Bangalore238.69123.39181.32173.97183.23900.59
8Noida Institute of Engineering & Technology (NIET) Greater Noida237.89122.94181.18173.03183.23898.26
9Department of Pharmacology Santosh University Ghaziabad237.5122.89180.27172.49183.2896.37
10Guru Nanak Institute of Pharmaceutical Science & Technology Panihati236.78122.07179.44171.69183.23893.21
11M.S. Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences Bengaluru236.32121.57178.76171.28183.23891.15
12School of Pharmacy JIS University Kolkata235.66120.88178.48170.85183.23889.1
13Sri Aurobindo Institute of Pharmacy Indore235.37120.27178.35169.88183.23887.1
14Oriental College of Pharmacy (OCP) Bhopal235.1119.42178.27168.92183.23884.94
15Arka Jain University Jamshedpur234.77118.44177.28168.8183.23882.55
16SVKM's Dr. Bhanuben Nanavati College of Pharmacy Mumbai234.5118177.5169183882
17Tula's Institute of Pharmacy Dehradun233117.5176168.5182877
18S.F. College of Pharmacy Moga232.5116175.5167181.5872.5
19Poona College of Pharmacy Pune231115.5174166.5180867
20L.M. College of Pharmacy Ahmedabad230.5114173.5165179.5862.5

(This story appeared in Outlook magazine’s August 3 issue, 'The AI Divide', which focuses on how India's AI education ambitions are colliding with the reality of inadequate digital infrastructure, undertrained teachers and AI tools that are not built around Indian students' cultural context)

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