NEET UG Counselling 2024 Dates Out! MCC To Begin Round 1 On August 14 | Complete Schedule

The NEET UG Counselling 2024 dates have been announced! Based on the schedule released by the Medical Counselling Committee, the first round of UG counselling will begin from August 14 onwards.
As per the official schedule released by MCC, the first round of admissions into the All India Quota seats will be held from August 14 till August 31.
NEET UG Counselling 2024 - Important Dates For Round 1
Verification of tentative seats - August 14 to 16
Registration and payment - August 14 till 12 Noon on August 21
Choice filling and locking - August 21 to 22
Round 1 Result, Merit List - August 23
Reporting and Joining - August 24 to 29
Verification of Joined Candidates data by institutions - August 30 to 31.
For NEET UG 2024, the counselling process will be held in four rounds - Round 1, Round 2, Round 3 and the online Stray Vacancy round. The admission process overall will end on October 30, 2024.
NEET UG Counselling for 2024 was delayed due to the controversy surrounding the conduct of the NEET UG exam by NTA. The exam was riddled with controversies regarding alleged paper leaks and having a record-breaking 67 toppers.
After the Supreme Court of India ruled out the chances of a re-test for over 23 lakh candidates, the National Testing Agency released the revised scorecards for candidates. Students who cleared the NEET exam and met the required cut off will now apply for the counselling process.