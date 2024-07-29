NEET PG 2024 Exam City Slip Out On July 31, Admit Card On Aug 8 | How To Download

The NEET PG 2024 Admit Card and exam city slips will be released soon for candidates across India. As per the latest notification from the National Board of Examinations for Medical Sciences, the NEET PG 2024 Exam city slip will not be released on Monday.
Based on the official notice issued on natboard.edu.in, the NEET PG Exam city slip will be made available for candidates on July 31.
Along with the exam city slip, the NEET PG Admit Card 2024 will be released for all candidates on August 8. As per NBE, the admit cards and exam city slips will be made available for candidates on their respective email ids.
Here's what the official NBE notice on NEET PG 2024 exam city clip and admit card said -
"NBEMS vide its notice dated 18th / 22nd July 2024 has opened an online window from 19th July 2024 to 23rd July 2024 (till 11:55PM), allowing the NEET-PG 2024 candidates to exercise their choices of preferred test cities to take the examination.
Pursuant to the receipt of preferred test city choices, the test city allocated to candidates by NBEMS shall now be communicated to all concerned candidates through email on 31st July 2024 at their registered email IDs."
The NEET PG Admit Cards will be released next week and would be made available for candidates. The admit card would contain the details regarding their exam centres and other information regarding the NEET PG 2024 exam.
NEET PG 2024 Admit Card, Exam City Slip - How To Download
Unlike previous years examinations, the NEET PG admit cards and exam city slips will not be made available on the official NBEMS website.
For the 2024 exam, candidates will be sent a link for the same on their official email ids.
Once the link is available, candidates would be required to enter their details such as application number and date of birth to access their NEET PG test slip.
The NEET PG 2024 exam will be held on August 11 after being postponed three times in one year. The NEET PG exam was scheduled to be held on June 23.
However, due to the controversy regarding the NEET UG exam and the UGC-NET exam, the government decided to postpone NEET PG.
NEET PG 2024 was initially scheduled to be held on March 12 but was then later postponed to July 7 after candidates requested a delay. However, from July 7, it was preponed to June 23 and then ultimately cancelled.