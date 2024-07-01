NEET PG 2024 In August? NBE To Announce Fresh Dates Soon | Details

The National Board of Examinations for Medical Sciences (NBE) is expected to announce new dates for the NEET PG 2024 exam very soon. As per reports, the recently postponed National Eligbiluty cum Entrance Test for postgraduate candidates is expected to be conducted next month.
As candidates wait for the new dates for the NEET PG exam to be released, reports have stated that NBE may conduct the exam sometime in August.
Over the weekend, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan stated that the NBE will release a fresh schedule for the NEET PG 2024 exam in "one or two days".
As per sources and various media reports, the fresh schedule for the NEET PG exam is expected to be announced as soon as this week.
Speaking to the Indian Express, sources close the NBE have stated that the postgraduate medical qualification exam may be held in the month of August.
NEET PG 2024 was originally scheduled to take place on June 23. However, 12 hours before the exam, the National Board of Examinations announced that the exam had been postponed until further notice.
This was the third time the NEET PG exam date had been changed by the government. The NEET PG exam was scheduled to be held on March 3 but was then postponed to July 7.
From July 7, the NEET PG exam was then preponed to June 23 and 12 hours before the exam day, NBE postponed the exam once again. Sources have now stated that the exam will be held next month. However, candidates are advised to wait for the release of the official notice on the website - natboard.edu.in.