DU UG Admission 2024: Delhi University Opens CSAS Portal For 71000 UG Seats | How To Apply, Details

Delhi University has launched its CSAS Portal for UG Admissions 2024. For the session of 2024-25, a total of 71,000 seats are available for students across 79 programmes and 69 colleges.

Delhi University Opens CSAS Portal For 71000 UG Seats
Delhi University has launched the portal for UG Admissions 2024. As per the official announcement by the University, students will be able to apply for 71,000 undergraduate seats across various colleges affiliated to DU. Students who wish to apply for the admissions in the academic session of 2024-25 can submit their applications on the official website - admission.uod.ac.in

As per Haneet Gandhi, the dean for Admissions at DU, a total of 79 UG programmes will be offered across the 69 DU colleges with 71,000 seats.

Gandhi added that admissions to DU colleges for this session will be based on the scores of the students in the CUET UG 2024 Exam. For a select number of courses, the admission will be done based on the Class 12 Results of the students.

DU UG Admissions 2024 - How To Apply

  • Visit the official website - admission.uod.ac.in

  • On the homepage, click on the link for Registration under Undergraduate Admissions

  • Enter your details such as Email ID, date of birth and other information asked

  • Pay the registration fees and submit

  • Take a screenshot of the successful payment message and download for future references.

Your registration for DU UG Admissions will be completed. Students will now be required to enter their Class 12 results in the CSAS portal.

Direct Link for DU UG Admissions 2024

Students must note that a detailed list of important dates will be released by Delhi University after NTA announces the results for the Common Undergraduate Entrance Test.

Once the CUET UG Result 2024 is released, students will be guided to the next step of admissions - which is to select their course preferences and enter their CUET marks.

CUET UG 2024 began on May 15 and is expected to conclude by May 31. As per the notice issued by NTA, the CUET Results are expected to be declared on June 30.

