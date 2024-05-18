The setting is pure F Scott Fitzgerald, an Italian resort where a group of young Americans hang out on the terrace with their drinks and desserts, commenting on the other older guests. A solitary gentleman catches their eye, and they speculate on whom he might be, an assassin or retired hit man on holiday. He appears to be a loner who talks to no one until he suddenly comes up to their table one night, puts his hand on the aching shoulder of the only athlete in the group and heals it with a touch. That lends a new dimension to who he might be – a shaman or a charlatan perhaps. Ultimately, he is drawn into their group by his mystic qualities – he foretells a market crash for their friend Malcolm in the US with advice on how to avert it.