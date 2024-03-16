Book Review: 'The Lady On A Horse And Other Secrets', How Past Shapes The Present

Secrets there are a plethora of - who is Nandini’s father, what is weighing down the hem of Pritilata’s coat if not pebbles (though one can guess). Who is who on the family tree and what is why gradually unravels and everything is certainly not what it seems to be. But where would this be without a ray of hope? All the characters are interlinked in one way or another as the strands of narrative connect. The neglected and downtrodden find their own lives free from the looming shadows of the Lahiris while big houses are gifted and reinvented down the timeline. The narrative that spans a century comes to a satisfying ending and what seemed to be a story of crippling patriarchy celebrates the liberation of the modern women – though implying that most women of the previous generations were helpless in the hands of spineless or domineering men and also unable to deal with their guilt.