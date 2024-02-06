Books

The Cannibalising Of The Other

Juliette Tocino-Smith
Juliette Tocino-Smith

February 6, 2024

Artwork: Avinash Veeraraghava; Courtesy: Galleryske; Photograph by Vikram Sharma

At the border lines

The transition between two worlds

I developed an agitation; a hunger

To devour anything

Devouring is reasserting agency

Devouring is deciding who to become

Devouring is a dissociative departure

To absorb a fiction

To which one does not belong

Advertisement

Home was not safe. It was not stable.

I was petrified. There was violence

And land from which I was uprooted

A home from which I was expulsed

Afraid, insecure, not knowing

Advertisement

The open road became the only place

Where the two irreconcilable parts collided

The open road, as identity.

Advertisement

The open road, the car, the cold

The anguish, the late nights, an accident

Prohibitions, unworthiness, emptiness

Advertisement

A child does not understand

A child does not understand

The police, a notion of illegality, of trespassing

An illegal love, a foreign object

Shame

A partition of the mind

A hesitation in speech

How could I be anything else than

The anguish of transition

The open road is empty

The open is empty

In liminal spaces there is

No social structure

No tradition

No stability

There is only fluidity

Movement

Ever changing symbols

Experiments

Juliette Tocino-Smith is a paris-based writer and poet

Tags
    Advertisement
    MOST POPULAR
    Advertisement
    WATCH
    Advertisement
    PHOTOS
    Advertisement